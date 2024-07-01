A team from Levin Intermediate School were mindful not to share the answer too loudly.

Organisers of a “book battle” involving school students from Whanganui, Manawatū and Horowhenua plan to make it an annual event.

Though inter-school sports exchanges are held regularly, this was a knowledge contest requiring teams of four students to read books and then answer a series of questions in a multi-choice quiz format.

Manawatū Literacy Association president Belinda Whyte said students had been reading a set list of books since the beginning of the year in preparation. There were 120 students involved from 14 schools.

Whyte said in deciding on a venue, a conscious effort was made to have it held in Levin.