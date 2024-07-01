Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Horowhenua Chronicle

Book Battle to become an annual event

Paul Williams
By
2 mins to read
A team from Levin Intermediate School were mindful not to share the answer too loudly.

A team from Levin Intermediate School were mindful not to share the answer too loudly.

Organisers of a “book battle” involving school students from Whanganui, Manawatū and Horowhenua plan to make it an annual event.

Though inter-school sports exchanges are held regularly, this was a knowledge contest requiring teams of four students to read books and then answer a series of questions in a multi-choice quiz format.

Manawatū Literacy Association president Belinda Whyte said students had been reading a set list of books since the beginning of the year in preparation. There were 120 students involved from 14 schools.

Whyte said in deciding on a venue, a conscious effort was made to have it held in Levin.

The book challenge was held at Levin Intermediate School.
The book challenge was held at Levin Intermediate School.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“It is a really special event for Levin as we haven’t had something like this before. We are hoping it might be an annual event,” she said.

“We were thinking lots of events are held in Palmerston North. It would be good to see this one held in Levin.”

A team from Fairfield School at the book challenge held at Levin Intermediate School.
A team from Fairfield School at the book challenge held at Levin Intermediate School.

New Zealand books such Dawn Raid, by Pauline Smith, and Anorangi and Millie Trip Through Time, by Lauren Keenan, were among the list of seven books that students were required to read and absorb before Book Battle.

Whyte said some general-knowledge questions unrelated to the books were also thrown in.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Kōputaroa School entered a team.
Kōputaroa School entered a team.

“It was great and the children really enjoyed it. We are hoping more schools will be involved next year,” he said.

A team from Fairfield School in Levin won the Year 7 and 8 competition, while Hokowhitu School won the Year 5 and 6 competition.

RESULTS:

Year 5 and 6: 1 Hokowhitu School A; 2 Parkland School B; 3 Manakau School.

Year 7 and 8: 1 Fairfield School; 2 Faith City School B (Whanganui); 3 Faith City School A (Whanganui).

Latest from Horowhenua Chronicle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Horowhenua Chronicle