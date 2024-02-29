Big squeeze sees two new classrooms at Levin Primary School

Levin Primary School can put books back in the library and hold assembly in the hall again soon with the arrival of two new classrooms, although any celebrations among staff and students may be short-lived.

The school had been forced to convert its library and school hall into make-shift learning spaces for students due to a sharp spike in the school roll last year.

School principal Paulianne Taylor said while the extra classroom space would provide welcome relief, there were still questions left about the future size of the school and how it might accommodate any further growth.

Levin Primary School principal Paulianne Taylor.

“Today, we are happy, grateful, appreciative. Tomorrow? We are already experiencing growth in the new entrants space and I know we will be looking at the next challenge.”

An increase in housing development in the immediate area would suggest continued pressure on the school roll. New sub-division and high-density housing are not yet showing on Google maps.

The school roll had exploded in the past two years by more than 30 per cent to 242 students. The school board was in regular communication with Ministry of Education officials about the situation.

“That type of growth has to be reflected in planning around schools and school rolls,” she said.

Levin Primary School had two new classrooms arrive on Tuesday. They are expected to be ready for use by the start of next term.

“It’s tricky, but in the meantime we concentrate on making sure our children are happy and in a safe learning environment.”

Growth in student numbers also has an impact on other operational aspects of the school. When Taylor joined the school, the student roll was just over 100 students, with no more than 14 staff in total.

Now it has 31 staff, using the same staffroom.

While the school roll had only increased slowly since relocating from Oxford St to Tiro Tiro Rd in 1996, mirrored by Levin’s population statistics that had remained largely stagnant during that period, times have certainly changed.

The town’s population is now steadily growing and the Horowhenua district faces a predicted population increase from 37,000 to 62,000 by 2041.

The problem wasn’t confined to Levin School. In recent years it had taken students who had older siblings attending another Levin primary school that were unable to enrol at that same school due to zoning changes.

Taylor said zoning wasn’t the perfect panacea to address overcrowding.

“Zoning seems simple, but it is complicated. It can make lives for some families who have parents that both work incredibly difficult,” she said.

“We have wellbeing as one of our core values. Families develop relationships with the school. They know the school and know teachers, so then have to start building whole new relationships.

“We have to do our best to keep families together.”

“We love our school. We love our community.”

Tradesmen were onsite yesterday placing the new classroom block that had come from the Hutt Valley by removal truck on newly laid foundations. The classroom block was expected to be ready for teaching by the start of Term 2.

It would then free up library and hall space, which was also used for a school breakfast club and dance classes, in addition to school assembly.

