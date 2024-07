Big Sexy among winners at Levin jump-out trials

A total of 119 horses entered 19 heats at the Levin jump-out trials this morning.

There were some interesting names for horses among the results of the Levin jump-out trials, which were held at the Levin Equine Training Facility on Mako Mako Rd this morning.

A total of 119 horses were entered 19 heats, from 2-year-old heats over 400m to open heats over 1200m.

Horses like Big Sexy, Guzzler, Backyard Billy and Barbie Doll all won heats and could be worth following when they appear next on race day.

The next jump-outs at Levin have been scheduled for August 13.

RESULTS: