Cody Taylor says hello after the game at Levin Domain. Photo / RADARPhotography

“That’s Scott Robertson. He’s getting a selfie.”

“There’s Ardie. He’s had a haircut.”

“That’s Jordie Barrett right there ... Codie Taylor ... Sam Whitelock ... David Havili ... Dane Coles ... TJ Perenara ...”

There was plenty of sideline chat at Levin Domain last Friday afternoon. Even though the match between Crusaders and Hurricanes counted for little, there was an air of anticipation.

The score was almost irrelevant. The pre-season match was a stepping stone to the competition proper this weekend. But with a stack of current or former All Blacks on show it didn’t matter that the game was a dead rubber. It provided fans with a chance to see a throng of big name players in the flesh.

“That’s Tyrel Lomax ... there’s Leicester Fainga’anuku ... he’s fast as ... Du’Plessis Kirifi ... Owen Franks ...”

Tyrel Lomax. Photo: RADAR Photography

The crowd was almost a record for the ground - 5500 - with many travelling from neighbouring towns and cities. They started arriving early for the 5pm kick-off. The grandstand was three-quarters full an hour beforehand.

The smell of cheap barbecued sausages was allowed to gently waft around the ground in the absence of any wind. It might have been late afternoon, but it was still very warm.

“These guys are in good shape aye ... look at the calf muscles on Asafo Aumua ... I hope Dane Coles gets a run ...”

The Levin Domain, which hadn’t had any activity on it since October last year, had a thick covering of lush grass that presented so perfectly it looked fake, and the ground was soft enough that no player would have lost any skin.

The scoreboard on the northern side of the ground was used as a coachs’ box. The Hurricanes coaching team headed by Jason Holland took the top level, while just underneath were Crusaders coach Scott Robertson and his team.

Jason Holland and the Hurricanes coaching team had the top floor at Levin Domain scoreboard end, with Scott Robertson and the Crusaders just below.

At halftime junior rugby players took to the field. There were two games played between Rahui and Foxton, Athletic and Paraparaumu, Wanderers and Waikanae. Again, the result counted for little, but it gave those junior players a chance to feel part of the occasion.

When halftime was over they sat back down on the concrete cycling track that circles the ground and tucked into some after-match treats.

Crusaders scored three early tries and took a 21-0 lead. Hurricanes came back, and eventually won the match, but by then few were concerned with the score. They’d been treated to some tries - a pretty ho-hum game - but for most it was about the occasion just as much as the rugby.

Horowhenua-Kāpiti Rugby Union CEO Corey Kennett said while hosting major games wasn’t lucrative financially - it actually cost HKRU money - they were thankful to the Hurricanes for continuing to stage pre-season games at the venue. It was a treat for local rugby fans.

“We go into it with our eyes wide open,” he said.

The grandstand at Levin Domain was full. Photo / RADAR Photography

“There’s always a commercial component. We don’t receive any of the gate takings. But we are happy to put this event on for our community. For us, it’s pure and simple. Little Jamie and little Jimmy are watching superstars at their local ground and are enjoying that and experiencing that.”

Kennett thanked partners Horowhenua District Council and Air Chathams for flying the Crusaders to Paraparaumu airport, and not least Recreational Services for their preparation of the playing surface.

“The playing surface was second to none - as good as anywhere in the country. We had several players coming up to us - who had played at grounds like Eden Park and Orangetheory Stadium - saying the surface would not have been out of place in an international fixture,” he said.

“We’ve been inundated with positive feedback around the event.

“What we are happy about is they come to Levin Domain and that is what they get, a fantastic ground, a fantastic crowd and a good vibe around the event.”

It was a huge crowd for the Crusaders versus Hurricanes match by Levin Domain standards.

Kennett said another coup for HKRU and Levin Domain was the prospect of hosting a bonafide Super Rugby Aupiki match between Hurricane Poua and Chiefs Manawa this Saturday at 2.05pm.

“We are massively excited by the game this weekend and the chance to host a Super Rugby Aupiki match. You have a look at the draw and where the other games are being played. Their next match is at Orangetheory Stadium, and the match after that at Sky Stadium,” he said.

“And this weekend they’re going head-to-head at Levin Domain.”

Image 1 of 15 : TJ Perenare signs autographs at Levin Domain.

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ on Air.