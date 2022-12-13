Ben Hurley to test for Covid before Levin comedy gig

Ben Hurley.

Funny man Ben Hurley is all set to make a return to Levin as the headline act for a comedy show at Levin Little Theatre on Saturday night.

So long as he keeps testing negative for Covid-19.

Promoter and Comedy Hub secretary Morgan Hunter-Bell said a close contact of Hurley’s had tested positive for Covid-19 this week, although at this stage the comedian himself was continuing to test negative and was feeling okay.

Hunter-Bell said obviously Hurley’s well-being was the main concern and he remained hopeful that he might dodge the virus.

“Fingers crossed,” he said.

Tickets for the boutique Levin venue had been selling well. In the event Hurley was a late scratching, all pre-sold tickets would be refunded, he said.

Hurley was returning to a region that was traditionally starved of headline the acts, although hypnotist Andrew Newton did hold a show at the Levin Memorial Hall in the late 1980s.

The last time Hurley was in town a few years ago he brought the house down, throwing a couple of good-natured jibes about Levin into his set (as you would expect).

Hurley was from Hawera.

Katie Boyle would MC the show as Pat Goldsack. Boyle was winner of “Best Comedy” at the 2022 Whangarei Fringe Festival and the 2018 Palmy Fringe Festival for her show “Pat Goldsack’s Swingers’ Club and Brothel”

Katie Boyle as Pat Goldsack.

Three more comedians were booked as supporting acts for the Levin gig - Callum Wagstaff, Laura Tremaine and local favourite Ana Harkin.

Hurley, who won the 2004 Oddfellows Billy T award and the 2008 Fred Dagg award, had become instantly recognisable to audiences through his involvement with television shows 7 Days and The Project.

He has travelled New Zealand extensively and also toured the world performing in Switzerland, Dubai, Spain, Australia, Singapore and Bahrain. In 2008 he supported Irish comedian Ed Byrne on a 70 day sell out tour of the UK and Ireland.

Tickets were $30 and available through kiwiticket.co.nz

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ on Air.