Horowhenua-Kāpiti Bears batsman Bailey Te Tomo produced an innings of rare quality - the fourth-highest in history of the province - to save his side from a hefty defeat in their Furlong Cup match at the weekend.

The 23-year-old batted for most of the second day to score 178 against a quality Hawkes Bay bowling attack in their Furlong Cup match at Nelson Park.

It was Te Tomo’s maiden representative century, and a big one at that. It ranks among the highest scores in the history of Horowhenua-Kāpiti representative cricket.

The Horowhenua-Kāpiti record was 201 not out, set by Carl Trask against Wanganui in the 1990s. Ricky Bartlett scored 182 in that same era. Matt Fowler scored 179 against Wanganui in 2013, while two seasons ago Matthew Good scored 175, also against Whanganui.

There wasn’t much early on from Te Tomo to suggest he would card such a massive score, as he initially struggled to pick the movement of the pitch. He played and missed a few times, but soon found his groove - and the boundary.

“I struggled at the start. It was swinging around a fair bit. But I got used to it eventually,” he said.

In a good advertisement for patience, once he had become accustomed to the speed of the wicket and began to feel more comfortable, the runs began to flow freely, with him ultimately scoring no less than 30 fours and three sixes.

It was an innings of quality against arguably the best bowling attack in the competition. Te Tomo eventually succumbed to Brett Fowler late in the afternoon, having faced 217 balls.

Horowhenua-Kapiti Bears coach Chad Law.

Bears coach Chad Law was full of praise for Te Tomo.

“It’s a massive achievement and an innings we all knew he was capable of, so it’s great to see him fulfil that belief,” he said.

“It’s great to see him get recognition at this level and to see the confidence that he can take from this.”

Hawkes Bay were first to bat, and set a huge total of 322-2 before declaring in the 77th over once opener Jonathan Whitley had reached his century, while the other major contributor was William Clark, who scored 120.

Horowhenua-Kapiti batsman Bailey Te Tomo scored 178 against Hawkes Bay at the weekend.

When Wilson went out, the Bears were 100-4 and still in the hunt. But cue Hawkes Bay bowler Liam Dudding, who destroyed the lower order quickly and ended with figures of 6-37 of just 14 overs, forming a quality attack alongside Ben Stoyanoff, Todd Watson and Brett Johnson.

Te Tomo needed someone to bat with in the second innings, and he found a worthy partner in Daniel Browne, who came in at five and batted well for his 83 before being trapped leg before wicket.

Browne and Te Tomo put on a partnership of 191 to save the match and put an outright result out of reach. There was even the hint of a suggestion at giving Hawkes Bay some overs late in the day in the pursuit of an upset capitulation.

The Bears’s next Furlong Cup match is against Wairarapa in Masterton, starting tomorrow.

