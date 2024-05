15 May, 2024 08:00 PM 2 mins to read

Red Poll cattle.

Autumn feeder calves were still in good supply, along with a good yarding of weaner cattle reported Darryl Harwood of New Zealand Farmers Livestock.

2-year Red Poll steers 360kg made $2.69/kg and Friesian steers 361kg made $2.61/kg.

2-year Friesian bulls 378kg made $2.91/kg and Friesian cross bulls 362kg made $2.76/kg.

2-year Hereford-Friesian cross heifers 345kg-497kg made $2.55/kg-$2.94/kg, Angus cross heifers 443kg made $2.67/kg-$2.74/kg, Red Poll heifers 307kg made $2.71/kg and Friesian heifers 345kg-418kg made $1.51/kg-$2.30/kg.

Yearling Hereford-Friesian cross steers 275kg-322kg made $2.80/kg-$3.27/kg, and Speckle Park cross steers 297kg made $3.10/kg.

Yearling Friesian bulls 183kg-341kg made $2.05/kg-$3.08/kg and Friesian cross bulls 248kg-255kg made $2.27/kg-$2.91/kg.

Yearling Angus cross heifers 318kg made $2.64/kg.

Weaner Angus cross steers 116kg made $380.

Weaner Friesian bulls 130kg-156kg made $310-$500, Hereford-Friesian cross bulls 168kg-195kg made $410-$535, Angus cross bulls 148kg-199kg made $370-$600, Jersey bulls 171kg made $525 and Ayrshire bulls 184kg made $560.

Weaner Hereford-Friesian cross heifers 131kg-218kg made $510-$630, Angus cross heifers 99kg-219kg made $350-$610 and Murray Grey heifers 157kg made $560.

Boner Jersey cross cows 500kg made $1.70/kg.

In the calf pens, Friesian bull calves made $40-$230, Hereford - Friesian cross bull calves made $50-$230 and Belgian Blue cross bull calves made $160-$170. Hereford - Friesian cross heifer calves made $50-$130, Angus cross heifer calves made $150 and Belgian Blue cross heifer calves made $110.