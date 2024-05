Two-year Angus cross heifers 455 kg made $2.74/kg at Rongotea this week.

29 May, 2024

Two-year Angus cross heifers 455 kg made $2.74/kg at Rongotea this week.

Autumn feeder calves were still in good supply with more expected next week at Rongotea’s sales yard reported Darryl Harwood of New Zealand Farmers Livestock.

Three-year Speckle Park cross steers 624 kg made $3.03/kg and 2-year Hereford - Friesian cross steers 433kg made $2.80/kg.

Two-year Friesian bulls 550 kg made $2.82/kg and 18-month Hereford - Friesian cross bulls 345kg-430kg made $2.36/kg - $2.56/kg.

Two-year Angus cross heifers 455 kg made $2.74/kg, Friesian heifers 300kg made $1.47/kg and cross bred heifers 335kg - 380kg made $1.80/kg - $2.61/kg.

Yearling Speckle Park cross steers 183kg made $2.66/kg.

Yearling Friesian bulls 150kg - 315kg made $2.40/kg - $3.08/kg, Speckle Park cross bulls 235kg made $2.55/kg, and Jersey bulls 172kg made $2.15/kg.

Yearling Angus cross heifers 145kg made $3.53/kg, Charolais cross heifers 144kg made $3.62/kg and Speckle Park cross heifers 230kg made $3.34/kg.

Weaner Friesian bulls 112kg - 131kg made $280 - $335 and cross bred bulls 209kg-230kg made $575-$615.

Boner Friesian cows 440kg - 614kg made $1.80/kg - $2.13/kg, Friesian cross cows 450kg - 452kg made $1.80/kg - $1.90/kg and Jersey cows 403 kg - 445kg made $1.64/kg - $1.84/kg.

In the calf pens, Friesian bull calves made $55, Hereford - Friesian cross bull calves made $75-$200 and Angus cross bull calves made $50-$95. Hereford - Friesian cross heifer calves made $50-$140 and Angus cross heifer calves made $60.