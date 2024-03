Autumn calves in hot demand at Rongotea sale

Autumn calves sold well at Rongotea yesterday. Photo / Supplied

Rongotea Sale Report: March 12, 2024.

Autumn calves were in hot demand at Rongotea yesterday, as reported by Darryl Harwood of New Zealand Farmers Livestock.

3-year Friesian steer 512kg made $2.81/kg.

2-year Hereford - Friesian cross steers 365kg - 410kg made $2.36/kg - $2.61/kg, Charolais cross steers 460kg made $2.81/kg, Speckle Park cross steers 335kg made $2.66/kg and Galloway cross steers 389kg made $2.78/kg. Friesian steers 410kg made $2.76/kg.

2-year Hereford – Friesian cross bulls 315kg – 520kg made $2.69/kg - $3.02/kg, Simmental bulls 295kg made $2.20/kg and Jersey bulls 485kg – 550kg made $2.73/kg - $2.82/kg.

2-year Hereford - Friesian cross heifers 368kg - 463kg made $2.27/kg - $2.75/kg, White Galloway cross heifers 400kg made $2.36/kg and Friesian heifers 410kg made $2.38/kg.

Yearling Jersey bulls 245kg made $3.14/kg.

Weaner Friesian cross heifers 144kg made $370.

In calf Friesian cross cows 533kg made $965.

Boner Friesian cross cows 355kg – 491kg made $1.41/kg - $1.71/kg and Jersey cows 418kg - 528kg made $1.33/kg - $1.54/kg.

In the calf pens, Friesian bull calves made $165 - $325, Hereford – Friesian cross bull calves made $190 - $215, Speckle Park cross bull calves made $165 and Simmental cross bull calves made $310. Speckle Park cross heifer calves made $225 - $240 and Simmental cross heifer calves made $205.

- NZ Farmers Livestock Ltd

Disclaimer: This information is derived from NZ Farmers Livestock Ltd’s auction records. Whilst all care has been taken by NZ Farmers Livestock Limited to compile this information, (E & OE), NZ Farmers Livestock Limited and its employees take no responsibility for its accuracy, and no warranty is expressed or implied is made regarding the accuracy, adequacy, completeness, reliability or usefulness of the information.