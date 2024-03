Friesian weaner bulls. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Rongotea Sale Report 26th March 2024

The autumn-born feeder calf market continued to demand deep pockets to fill orders at Rongotea this week, reported Darryl Harwood of New Zealand Farmers Livestock.

2-year Hereford - Friesian cross steers 345 kg - 413 kg made $2.75/kg - $2.88/kg, Angus cross steers 343 kg made $2.85/kg, Belgian Blue cross steers 400 kg made $2.43/kg and Speckle Park cross steers 395 kg made $2.68/kg.

2-year Hereford bulls 447 kg made $2.89/kg, Hereford - Friesian cross bulls 640 kg made $2.89/kg and Angus cross bulls 475 kg made $2.44/kg. Jersey cross bulls 450 kg made $2.42/kg and Jersey bulls 440 kg made $1.82/kg.

2-year Hereford - Friesian cross heifers 355 kg - 451 kg made $2.39/kg - $2.73/kg and Speckle Park cross heifers 395 kg made $2.41/kg.

18-month Friesian steers 367 kg - 430 kg made $2.79/kg - $2.81/kg and 18-month Hereford – Friesian cross heifers 395 kg – 400 kg made $2.63/kg.

Weaner Hereford – Friesian cross steers 175 kg – 186 kg made $510 - $710.

Weaner Friesian bulls 139 kg – 182 kg made $525 - $600, Hereford – Friesian cross bulls 152 kg – 168 kg made $500 - $690, Angus cross bulls 141 kg made $450 and Stabiliser bulls 162 kg made $600.

Weaner Hereford – Friesian cross heifers 120 kg made $500, Angus cross heifers 145 kg made $350 and White Galloway cross heifers 123 kg made $350.

Beef cows with a calf at foot made $700 - $1280.

In calf Friesian cows made $810 - $850 and Friesian cross heifers made $760 - $830.

Boner Friesian cross cows 535 kg made $1.68/kg.

In the calf pens, Friesian bull calves made $110 - $350, Angus cross bull calves made $120 - $310, Speckle Park cross bull calves made $190 - $290, Hereford - Friesian cross bull calves made $300 and Charolais cross bull calves made $290 - $340. Hereford - Friesian cross heifer calves made $130 - $330, Charolais cross heifer calves made $270 and Speckle Park cross heifer calves made $130 - $270.