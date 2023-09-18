The jug is on for Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown to pay a visit to the Horowhenua District Council.

The jug is on for Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown to pay a visit to the Horowhenua District Council.

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown doesn’t know where Horowhenua is. Apparently.

An eagle-eyed Horowhenua District Council (HDC) staffer spotted an off-the-cuff comment made by Brown in a television interview yesterday and, spying an opportunity within the snub, moved quickly to turn his gaff into gain.

The excerpt from the Brown interview was turned into a social media post less than a day later that doubles as a punchy advertisement for the district.

The video starts with Brown telling Tame “... we’re treated as if were just a Horowhenua council, wherever that is...” It then zooms in on Brown, before breaking away with some funky music and some scenic shots depicting the rural Horowhenua lifestyle.

The post also extended a tongue-in-cheek invitation to Wayne Brown.

“Mayor Wayne Brown, yesterday a few of us watched your interview with Jack Tame on Q+A and we just wanted to say, ‘Nau mai haere mai!’ Let us know the next time you need a break away from the hustle and bustle of city life,” the social media post said.

“Bernie Wanden, Mayor of Horowhenua will put the jug on.”

“Also, just so you know where you’re going - Horowhenua is known as the North Island’s vegetable bowl. Nestled between the Tararua Range and the Tasman Sea, the district is home to a unique microcosm, which gives rise to highly fertile and versatile land, and as a result, a thriving food production industry.”

“Locals will tell you though, that it is the natural beauty, ease of lifestyle and the sense of community that makes Horowhenua such a great place to live.”

“And we think we are pretty special too.” #explorehorowhenua #horowhenua #AucklandCouncil, the post finished.

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ on Air.