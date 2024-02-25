Artist Joe McMenamin was commissioned by Horowhenua District Council to paint the town's Information Kiosk.

Artist Joe McMenamin was commissioned by Horowhenua District Council to paint the town's Information Kiosk.

Native birds greet visitors approaching Levin’s northern gateway now the town’s Information Kiosk has been given a $10,000 artistic spruce up.

Renowned artist Joe McMenamin was commissioned by Horowhenua District Council to breath new life into the kiosk and his work showcases diverse birdlife significant to Horowhenua, painting of kererū, hōkioi, kuaka and huia on the kiosk roof.

“When I was approached with the opportunity to work on the Information Kiosk, I was immediately drawn to the challenge it presented,” he said.

Feilding artist Joe McMenamin.

“The unique shape of the building offered a fresh canvas for my creativity, and I was eager to explore how I could merge my artistic vision with the essence of Horowhenua.”

The white patterns adorning the top of the structure symbolise the melodious bird songs, creating a dynamic interplay between art and nature.

Originally donated by the Timms family in memory of Keith Davies and his contributions to Levin, the Information Kiosk has been a beloved fixture of the Recreation Reserve since 1986.

Serving as a gateway to Levin, the kiosk provides information about local accommodation, attractions, and dining options.

Mayor Bernie Wanden said the mural was part of ongoing efforts to enhance public spaces and foster a sense of pride and connection within the community.

“The revitalisation of the kiosk underscores our collective commitment to elevating our district’s signage and enriching our surroundings,” he said.

“We extend our heartfelt appreciation to Joe for his creative vision in realising this endeavour.”

The work cost approximately $10,000 and was funded by HDC’s Better Off Funding support package it received from the Labour Government in 2022 to advance its Three Waters plan, with the money to be invested in community wellbeing initiatives.

In December 2022, council were notified that their Better Off Funding Application of $4.99 million was successful and a funding agreement was signed in early 2023 for 11 different projects that aligned with the funding criteria.

New information posters which cost $630 now feature inside the information kiosk, also paid for with funds rolling over from the same Labour Government funding package.

The council communications team also said as the structure was almost 40 years old it required maintenance work to prepare it for painting and that included tree trimming, reconstructing the top of the structure and a cost for installing the posters.

“Unfortunately we don’t have the exact costs for these yet as we are awaiting invoices. These costs will be covered by council,” the council communications team said.



