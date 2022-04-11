Shout-out to all potential musical directors who are keen to take on Levin Performing Arts Society's mid-year production. Image / Supplied

Levin Performing Arts Society (LPAS) is on the hunt for a musical director for its mid-year show for 2022 – A Slice of Saturday Night.

With Covid causing delays and cancellations for many performing arts companies over the past two years, LPAS has been lucky to be able to still produce three fabulous productions during that time.

With plans to get back to its normal three shows a year in 2022, the first production – Frozen Junior – is set to open on Friday, April 29.

Production number two is set in a 1960s nightclub on a Saturday night - showcasing all the highs and lows of teenage emotions, with a fast-moving score of doo-wop and soft rock.

Unfortunately, the original musical director lined up for Slice is no longer available, and other potential candidates are tied up with previously postponed productions.

"We're happy to have a conversation with people from Kāpiti and Manawatū [as well as the Horowhenua] who might be keen to give the MD role a go," said LPAS committee member Mike Lepper.

With the audition date, May 15, for Slice fast approaching, the society is also open to giving a first-time musical director a chance to spread their wings.

LPAS secretary Lorraine Lepper said the director for Slice, Libby Bruhn, is also a first-timer, and there are experienced members of the society who are willing and able to support the newbies in their roles.

The season for A Slice of Saturday Night will run from August 26 to September 9, so if you're keen to add musical director to your performing arts CV, get in touch with Lorraine by email: lorrlepp@gmail.com, or phone 06 368 4555/027 686 8106.