Ara Journeys co-founder and chief executive Amber Taylor is the guest speaker at the Electra BA5.

The co-founder of a Māori-owned mobile game company is coming to Foxton to talk about her work.

Ara Journeys co-founder and chief executive Amber Taylor (Ngāti Mutunga, Te Āti Awa, Ngāti Whātua, Ngā Puhi, Te Rarawa) will be at the Electra Business After Five (BA5) event this month to talk about the digital technologies studio she co-founded.

The award-winning business, started in 2018, uses artificial intelligence, augmented reality and virtual reality to bring indigenous stories to life.

It was the first to create a bilingual Māori augmented reality game, The Journeys of Manu. Using GPS, players join Manu on his quest to learn about the Maramataka (Māori lunar calendar) and the history of Aotearoa.

Taylor, from South Auckland, said preserving Māori history is at the core of the business.