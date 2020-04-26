Three members of an army cadet scheme in Levin didn't let the Covid-19 lockdown stop them from remembering the sacrifices made by New Zealand soldiers in war.

Cadet's Kiana Sayer-White, Cadet Stevie Sayer-White and Cadet Zara Westerby stood to attention in uniform on Anzac Day morning while The Last Post was played, mindful of keeping their distance.



The three cadets, all 14, were from the T.S. Tutira, based at Lake Horowhenua.

"We just wanted to pay our respects to the veterans," they said.

Army service runs in the family for the Sayer-White twins. Their grandfather Gary White was an officer and Regimental Sergeant Major who served 43 years in the New Zealand Army from 1969-2012.

White fought in Vietnam and toured Malaya, Singapore (twice), the former Rhodesia and East Timor.

New Zealand Cadet Forces Lieutenant Commander Allen Douglas said Army and Navy cadets from the training ship Tutira, based at Lake Horowhenua, usually attend as many as eight parades on Anzac Day.

"Anzac Day this year was like no other that any of us have experienced before," he said.

Lt. Douglas said this year the Tutira cadets, like so many other New Zealanders, took part in the Stand at Dawn initiative outside their homes at dawn.

Normally they would start with the Dawn Services in Palmerston North and Levin and then finish with the Retreat Services at the Avenue North and Tiro Tiro Road cemeteries in the evening.

Douglas said the local division of Army and Navy Cadets were part of the NZCF, a community youth organisation run with support from the defence force.

He had joined the Navy Cadets more than 30 years ago, commissioned in 1997, and took over command of the Unit in 2012.

He said new recruits were welcome.

"We are currently Recruiting for when the Covid-19 Alert Level is 1," he said.