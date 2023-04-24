Anzac Day remembrance ceremonies have been planned throughout Horowhenua tomorrow.

Horowhenua will mark Anzac Day tomorrow with ceremonies throughout the district, with remembrance services planned in Levin, Foxton, Shannon, Manakau, Moutoa, Waitārere Beach, Ōhau and Tokomaru

In Levin, ceremonies begin with a dawn parade through Oxford St. People are able to assemble at the Levin RSA in Devon St before dawn and join the march to the cenotaph at Remembrance Park in Cambridge St.

Horowhenua District Council is encouraging the community and visitors to mark the day by gathering in person or online to remember those lost in war and to honour returned servicemen and women.

Levin RSA president Wayne Kaye sounds the Last Post on his bugle at the Anzac Day memorial service at the Levin cenotaph in 2021.

Mayor Bernie Wanden said it was important that people had an opportunity to pay respect.

“As we bear witness to events unfolding around the world, we see that the human toll of conflict is not confined to the past, nor to a single generation. This Anzac Day, while we pay tribute to the sacrifices throughout our history, we also consider the present.”

“We want people to mark Anzac Day in a way that is comfortable for them. The civic ceremony in Levin will be live-streamed on council’s YouTube channel, giving people who may otherwise be unable to attend the opportunity to be a part of it. We’ll also have special seated areas close to speakers to help people feel comfortable whether they choose to attend online, or in person.”

In the event of bad weather, the Levin dawn service and civic ceremony, and Foxton dawn service, will be moved to their respective RSAs, and the Shannon civic ceremony will be held at the Shannon Memorial Hall.

An Anzac memorial service has been planned for Foxton tomorrow, among a host of other ceremonies throughout Horowhenua.

Anzac Day is New Zealand’s most important day of national commemoration and is observed annually on April 25.

It marks the anniversary of the first major action by New Zealand and Australian forces during the World War I, landing on the Gallipoli peninsula in Turkey.

Anzac is an acronym for Australian and New Zealand Army Corps.

For more information about Anzac Day in Horowhenua go to horowhenua.govt.nz/ANZAC.

Levin dawn service

5.45am Assemble at RSA, Devon St

6am Parade moves off to cenotaph

6.15am Cenotaph service begins

6.45am Return to RSA

Provision will be made for those members unable to march to the cenotaph from the Levin RSA.

Levin civic ceremony

10am Parade to assemble outside Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō in Bath St

10.10am Parade moves off to cenotaph

10.30am Cenotaph service begins

The Levin civic ceremony will be live-streamed on www.horowhenua.govt.nz/YouTube.

Levin retreat ceremonies

4.45pm The Avenue Cemetery

5.15pm Tiro Tiro Rd Cemetery

Shannon civic ceremony

11.15am Parade assembles at the old Post Office, corner of Stout St and Plimmer Tce

11.25am Parade moves off to cenotaph

11.30am Cenotaph service begins

Manakau special memorial service

7.20am Assemble outside Manakau Hall to march to the War Memorial at Honi Taipua St

Foxton dawn service

5.30am Assemble outside RSA, Easton St

545am Parade moves off to cenotaph

6am Cenotaph service begins

Foxton civic ceremony

9am Service at Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 92 Main St, Foxton

9.35am Parade assembles at Wharf St to move off to cenotaph

9.40am Cenotaph service begins

Waitārere Beach civic ceremony

8:30am Tea and coffee at Waitārere Beach Bowling Club, Park Ave

9.30am Service commences

Moutoa civic ceremony

9am Moutoa Memorial Gates, Foxton-Shannon Rd

Tokomaru civic ceremony

10am RSA and Country Club, Matipo St



