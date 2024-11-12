Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Horowhenua Chronicle

Annual photo session lets pets be part of festive fun in Levin

Horowhenua Chronicle
2 mins to read
The Horowhenua District Council are inviting pet owners to their Santa Paws photo event. Photo / Unsplash

The Horowhenua District Council are inviting pet owners to their Santa Paws photo event. Photo / Unsplash

Pet owners are invited to bring their furry friends to Kōwhai Park in Levin for the annual Santa Paws photo event.

“It’s the perfect opportunity to snap a festive family photo with all your loved ones – pets included,” Horowhenua District Council’s community and civic events lead Chloe Wilson said.

Wilson said for just $5 a professional photographer will capture a memorable digital photo of your whole family, including your pets.

“Your digital photo will be emailed to you within seven days, making it the paw-fect Christmas keepsake.”

Photos cost just $5. Photo / Unsplash
Photos cost just $5. Photo / Unsplash
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

All proceeds from the event will go directly to SPCA Levin and Kāpiti, to help support the animals in their care this holiday season.

“This is a fantastic chance for families to create a holiday memory with their pets while making a real difference for animals in need. We’re excited to welcome everyone to this special event.”

In addition to the photos, SPCA will be running a fundraising barbecue at the event, so “be sure to grab a bite and further support local animals”.

“Please remember to keep all pets safely restrained for everyone’s safety and comfort.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

For more information, visit horowhenua.govt.nz/SantaPaws or contact the council on (06) 366 0999.

The details:

What: Santa Paws photo event

When: Saturday November 23, 10am to 1pm

Where: Kowhai Park, 189 Queen St West, Levin

Price: $5

Save

Latest from Horowhenua Chronicle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Horowhenua Chronicle