The Horowhenua District Council are inviting pet owners to their Santa Paws photo event. Photo / Unsplash

Pet owners are invited to bring their furry friends to Kōwhai Park in Levin for the annual Santa Paws photo event.

“It’s the perfect opportunity to snap a festive family photo with all your loved ones – pets included,” Horowhenua District Council’s community and civic events lead Chloe Wilson said.

Wilson said for just $5 a professional photographer will capture a memorable digital photo of your whole family, including your pets.

“Your digital photo will be emailed to you within seven days, making it the paw-fect Christmas keepsake.”