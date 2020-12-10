All Black hooker Codie Taylor cycles in isolation for KidsCan

All Blacks hooker Codie Taylor is raising money for KidsCan while in isolation in a hotel room.

Horowhenua man and All Black hooker Codie Taylor is marking his 12th day in isolation with a 12-hour cycle ride in his hotel room to raise money for KidsCan.

"Having spent this time in isolation it has allowed for a lot of reflection time and it's got me thinking how privileged I am and how lucky I was to have the opportunities I was exposed to growing up thanks to my hugely supportive parents and family.

"Not all children are this lucky and given the added pressures we have all had to deal with this year means that many children and families around the country have felt it more. Six per cent of Kiwi kids (66,100) are living in severe hardship.

"I want to help these kids, by raising funds that will go towards, food, clothing and footwear, medical and educational support," he writes on his Givealittle page.

He's named his effort "12 on the 12th." He started at 8am on Friday morning, December 11.

https://givealittle.co.nz/fundraiser/12-hours-on-the-12th