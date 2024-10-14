Kathryn Mark (left), and Maureen Mackie from I.C. Mark were promoting their funeral directing business. Photo / Grace Odlum
There was a great turnout at the Age on the Go event at the Horowhenua Events Centre last week.
The event, organised by Horowhenua District Council, attracted a wide range of stallholders ranging from community groups to businesses.
As well as the 55 stallholders, there were hundreds of attendees enjoying the opportunity to discover new businesses and groups, try products and services and find out more about a the things on offer to older members of the Horowhenua community.
One of the stallholders was Canine Friends Pet Therapy.
Sisters Maria Wallace and Mel Lea from M’s Quilts and Things are hobby quilt makers..
Wallace, who has been quilting for about 35 years, said she and Lea, who has been quilting for about 45 years, were trying to make some money so they could continue quilting.
“We’re not here as a business, we’re here as a hobby.”
Fleur Deavin was running a stall on behalf of Grandparents Raising Grandchildren, where she is the support group coordinator for Foxton.
She said she was there to bring awareness that there is support out there.
“There’s grandparents that are doing it and don’t know where to go for help so we can provide legal aid, work and income support, Oranga Tamariki guidance, and training – because these kids are from tormented homes, and they are traumatised so we can get them access to training.”
She said they hold support meetings once a month – one at Coley Street School in Foxton, and another in Shannon at the new health centre.
Jacob Brookie had a stall on behalf of MAVTech, and said he had brought out some of the museum’s collection to show people.
“We like to get as many items in the collection out and about as possible. And for some of our visitors it’s a bit of nostalgia, and for some of our visitors it’s the first time they’ve seen something like this before. You get a range of reactions.”