Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Horowhenua Chronicle

Age on the Go event attracts hundreds at Horowhenua Events Centre

Grace Odlum
By
Multimedia journalist - Lower North Island·Horowhenua Chronicle·
3 mins to read
Kathryn Mark (left), and Maureen Mackie from I.C. Mark were promoting their funeral directing business. Photo / Grace Odlum

Kathryn Mark (left), and Maureen Mackie from I.C. Mark were promoting their funeral directing business. Photo / Grace Odlum

There was a great turnout at the Age on the Go event at the Horowhenua Events Centre last week.

The event, organised by Horowhenua District Council, attracted a wide range of stallholders ranging from community groups to businesses.

As well as the 55 stallholders, there were hundreds of attendees enjoying the opportunity to discover new businesses and groups, try products and services and find out more about a the things on offer to older members of the Horowhenua community.

One of the stallholders was Canine Friends Pet Therapy.

Linda Kluger and bichon frise Missy were representing Canine Friends Pet Therapy. Photo / Grace Odlum
Linda Kluger and bichon frise Missy were representing Canine Friends Pet Therapy. Photo / Grace Odlum
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Linda Kluger, who was one of the people running the stall, said the organisation regularly visits rest homes and the residents love seeing the dogs.

“The dogs actually build their own relationships with the residents.”

She said the dogs make the residents’ days and help to put a smile on their faces.

The organisation also had people walking around the events centre with dogs – and there were about five or six of them ranging from labradors to doodles.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Sisters Maria Wallace (right), and Mel Lea were selling some of their quilted items to fund more quilting. Photo / Grace Odlum
Sisters Maria Wallace (right), and Mel Lea were selling some of their quilted items to fund more quilting. Photo / Grace Odlum

Sisters Maria Wallace and Mel Lea from M’s Quilts and Things are hobby quilt makers..

Wallace, who has been quilting for about 35 years, said she and Lea, who has been quilting for about 45 years, were trying to make some money so they could continue quilting.

“We’re not here as a business, we’re here as a hobby.”

Fleur Deavin's stall focused on spreading the word about what Grandparents Raising Grandchildren can do. Photo / Grace Odlum
Fleur Deavin's stall focused on spreading the word about what Grandparents Raising Grandchildren can do. Photo / Grace Odlum

Fleur Deavin was running a stall on behalf of Grandparents Raising Grandchildren, where she is the support group coordinator for Foxton.

She said she was there to bring awareness that there is support out there.

“There’s grandparents that are doing it and don’t know where to go for help so we can provide legal aid, work and income support, Oranga Tamariki guidance, and training – because these kids are from tormented homes, and they are traumatised so we can get them access to training.”

She said they hold support meetings once a month – one at Coley Street School in Foxton, and another in Shannon at the new health centre.

Jacob Brookie, from MAVTech was showing off some vintage technology. Photo / Grace Odlum
Jacob Brookie, from MAVTech was showing off some vintage technology. Photo / Grace Odlum

Jacob Brookie had a stall on behalf of MAVTech, and said he had brought out some of the museum’s collection to show people.

“We like to get as many items in the collection out and about as possible. And for some of our visitors it’s a bit of nostalgia, and for some of our visitors it’s the first time they’ve seen something like this before. You get a range of reactions.”

Save

Latest from Horowhenua Chronicle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Horowhenua Chronicle