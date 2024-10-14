Linda Kluger, who was one of the people running the stall, said the organisation regularly visits rest homes and the residents love seeing the dogs.

“The dogs actually build their own relationships with the residents.”

She said the dogs make the residents’ days and help to put a smile on their faces.

The organisation also had people walking around the events centre with dogs – and there were about five or six of them ranging from labradors to doodles.

Sisters Maria Wallace (right), and Mel Lea were selling some of their quilted items to fund more quilting. Photo / Grace Odlum

Sisters Maria Wallace and Mel Lea from M’s Quilts and Things are hobby quilt makers..

Wallace, who has been quilting for about 35 years, said she and Lea, who has been quilting for about 45 years, were trying to make some money so they could continue quilting.

“We’re not here as a business, we’re here as a hobby.”

Fleur Deavin's stall focused on spreading the word about what Grandparents Raising Grandchildren can do. Photo / Grace Odlum

Fleur Deavin was running a stall on behalf of Grandparents Raising Grandchildren, where she is the support group coordinator for Foxton.

She said she was there to bring awareness that there is support out there.

“There’s grandparents that are doing it and don’t know where to go for help so we can provide legal aid, work and income support, Oranga Tamariki guidance, and training – because these kids are from tormented homes, and they are traumatised so we can get them access to training.”

She said they hold support meetings once a month – one at Coley Street School in Foxton, and another in Shannon at the new health centre.

Jacob Brookie, from MAVTech was showing off some vintage technology. Photo / Grace Odlum

Jacob Brookie had a stall on behalf of MAVTech, and said he had brought out some of the museum’s collection to show people.

“We like to get as many items in the collection out and about as possible. And for some of our visitors it’s a bit of nostalgia, and for some of our visitors it’s the first time they’ve seen something like this before. You get a range of reactions.”