Some of the team from Age Concern Horowhenua, from left: Christy Mueller, Natalie Cooper, Lyn Marley, Cecily Wilton and Elise Walker. Absent: Jo Blanche, Janetta Scoble and Lynda Watt. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Age Concern Horowhenua’s annual general meeting was an opportunity to reflect on and celebrate the past year, manager Natalie Cooper says.

“The AGM drew together members of the community and local leaders to reflect on a successful year of growth and resilience. The event was also an opportunity to celebrate the organisation’s ongoing support for older people in the region, with a strong focus on fostering social connections and promoting active, health lifestyles.”

Age Concern Horowhenua was at the heart of the community, providing crucial services to help older people stay independent and engaged, she said.

“The social connections programme, in particular, plays a vital role in promoting community involvement and reducing isolation among seniors.”

Horowhenua deputy mayor David Allan was the guest speaker at the September 19 meeting, which Cooper described as a “highlight”.