Horowhenua Chronicle

Age Concern Horowhenua AGM celebrates year of growth and community support

Ilona Hanne
By
News director Lower North Island communities·Horowhenua Chronicle·
2 mins to read
Some of the team from Age Concern Horowhenua, from left: Christy Mueller, Natalie Cooper, Lyn Marley, Cecily Wilton and Elise Walker. Absent: Jo Blanche, Janetta Scoble and Lynda Watt. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Age Concern Horowhenua’s annual general meeting was an opportunity to reflect on and celebrate the past year, manager Natalie Cooper says.

“The AGM drew together members of the community and local leaders to reflect on a successful year of growth and resilience. The event was also an opportunity to celebrate the organisation’s ongoing support for older people in the region, with a strong focus on fostering social connections and promoting active, health lifestyles.”

Age Concern Horowhenua was at the heart of the community, providing crucial services to help older people stay independent and engaged, she said.

“The social connections programme, in particular, plays a vital role in promoting community involvement and reducing isolation among seniors.”

Horowhenua deputy mayor David Allan was the guest speaker at the September 19 meeting, which Cooper described as a “highlight”.

“[He] spoke about the district council’s key priorities for the future, including addressing the challenges and opportunities for growth, reform and change in the region.

“In his address, he shared that Levin is now one of the fastest-growing towns in New Zealand, as testament to the region’s appeal and potential for further development.”

The board report also contained plenty of good news, Cooper said.

“Chairman Stewart Thompson also delivered a positive board report, reflecting on a year marked by change, resilience and growth. His report celebrated the many achievements of Age Concern Horowhenua and the contribution of the volunteers. He reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to supporting older people through advocacy, social programs and community engagement.”

Cooper said the AGM was a valuable reminder of all the organisation does in the community, and left attendees feeling positive about the district, the organisation and the general future.

“The AGM highlighted the importance of Age Concern Horowhenua’s work and role in the community. The meeting ended on a hopeful note, with a sense of shared optimism about the future and the opportunities ahead for the organisation and district.”

