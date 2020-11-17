A truck and vehicle collide on State Highway 57 near Levin

Traffic was directed away from State Highway 57 near Levin.

A major stretch of road has been closed near Levin following a collision between a truck and a car.

The collision happened on Arapaepae Road/State Highway 57, directly east of Levin between the intersections of Tararua Road and Kimberley Road, at 1.45pm this afternoon.

Ambulance, Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews and police were quickly at the scene and began to divert traffic from the scene along Tararua Road toward State Highway One.

It was unknown at this stage how many people were involved and if they had sustained any major injuries.

Motorists are advised to use SH 1 through Levin as an alternate route.