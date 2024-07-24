We were also lucky to have some amazing storytellers in all three of our libraries. Local children’s author Kirsty Wadsworth shared her book The Promise of Puanga: A story for Matariki, in which a young girl, Hana, discovers a secret about her best friend Puanga and, with the help of the mighty Tāwhirimatea, a new star blazes in the icy winter sky.
Puppeteer Anna Bailey also treated us to three shows these holidays, debuting her new show, Flutter, in which a bat who is afraid of the dark meets a glow worm who thinks she is a star. Themes of courage, friendship and conservation were interwoven with a heartwarming story that introduced children to the unique and endangered short-tailed bat.
Under the Night Sky kept us cosy through the winter holidays with storytelling and stars. As we settle back into our regular programming, we’re looking forward to planning a programme for the October holidays that will have families springing into the library.
Top 10 books
What’s new in Children’s from Kiwi authors:
Dinner with Grandpa by Gillian Torckler
Te rapu kura: treasure hunt by Norah Wilson
Down in the forest by Yvonne Morrison
Te pukapuka ka kore e pānuihia by Tim Tipene
The rat and the cctopus: a story from the Island of Nuie by Jill MacGregor
How to be a cat by Juliette MacIver
The diamond horse by Stacy Gregg
Allegiance, the wild Kaimanawa by Kelly Wilson
Kuwi’s rowdy crowd by Kat Quin
Kids can sign – Ka taea e ngā tamariki te rotarota by Jenny Chapman
Exhibitions:
Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō Gallery Presents ‘KO AU TE AWA – I am the River’ by Manu Bennett – June 21 to July 31
Manu Bennett is a teacher and professional artist with over 30 years of experience. Specialising in contemporary Māori art, Manu blends traditional methods with modern perspectives using paint and wood. This exhibition highlights the different natural elements where you can source food during the winter season. There are works themed around the bush, the water and the air.
What’s On
Heritage room:
Volunteers staff the Heritage rooms at Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō Tuesday to Friday at the following times:
Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, 10am -12.30pm
Thursday, 12.30pm – 3pm
Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom Heritage Room has the Research librarian available all day every Friday.
Friday, July 26:
Friday Live Concert, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, noon – 1pm
Jim Redmond Crib Club, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm – 3pm
SeniorNet, Get help with your tablets, phones and laptops
Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 10am – noon
Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 2pm – 3pm
Code Club, Shannon Library, 3.30pm – 4.30pm
Monday, July 29:
Storytime, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 10.30am
Meet Street, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 11am Volunteer Central, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – noon
H.U.G Horowhenua Ukulele Group, Main Space, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 11am – noon
Simply Meditation, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, noon – 1pm, koha
Knitting Workshop, Shannon Library, 1pm – 3pm
Digital Learning Class: Smartphone Basics, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm – 3pm
Tuesday, July 30:
Tea & Tales, Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 10.30am – 11.30am
Justice of the Peace, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 11.30am – 1.30pm
500 Card Group, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm – 3pm, $2
Lego Hour, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 3.30pm – 4.30pm
Wednesday, July 31:
Volunteer Central, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – noon
Crochet & Coffee Club, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10.30am
Better Digital Futures: Engaging Online, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm – 3pm
Code Club, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 4pm – 5pm
Pop Up Eats Horowhenua, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō Carpark, 5pm – 8pm
Quiz Night, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 7pm – 9pm, $5
Thursday, August 1:
Digital Learning: eLibrary Discovery Session, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – noon
Sewing Workshop, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 1noon
Tea & Tales, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10.30am – 11.30am
500 Card Group, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm – 3pm, $2