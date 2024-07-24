We were also lucky to have some amazing storytellers in all three of our libraries. Local children’s author Kirsty Wadsworth shared her book The Promise of Puanga: A story for Matariki, in which a young girl, Hana, discovers a secret about her best friend Puanga and, with the help of the mighty Tāwhirimatea, a new star blazes in the icy winter sky.

Puppeteer Anna Bailey also treated us to three shows these holidays, debuting her new show, Flutter, in which a bat who is afraid of the dark meets a glow worm who thinks she is a star. Themes of courage, friendship and conservation were interwoven with a heartwarming story that introduced children to the unique and endangered short-tailed bat.

Under the Night Sky kept us cosy through the winter holidays with storytelling and stars. As we settle back into our regular programming, we’re looking forward to planning a programme for the October holidays that will have families springing into the library.





Top 10 books

What’s new in Children’s from Kiwi authors:

Dinner with Grandpa by Gillian Torckler

Te rapu kura: treasure hunt by Norah Wilson

Down in the forest by Yvonne Morrison

Te pukapuka ka kore e pānuihia by Tim Tipene

The rat and the cctopus: a story from the Island of Nuie by Jill MacGregor

How to be a cat by Juliette MacIver

The diamond horse by Stacy Gregg

Allegiance, the wild Kaimanawa by Kelly Wilson

Kuwi’s rowdy crowd by Kat Quin

Kids can sign – Ka taea e ngā tamariki te rotarota by Jenny Chapman

Exhibitions:

Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō Gallery Presents ‘KO AU TE AWA – I am the River’ by Manu Bennett – June 21 to July 31

Manu Bennett is a teacher and professional artist with over 30 years of experience. Specialising in contemporary Māori art, Manu blends traditional methods with modern perspectives using paint and wood. This exhibition highlights the different natural elements where you can source food during the winter season. There are works themed around the bush, the water and the air.

What’s On

Heritage room:

Volunteers staff the Heritage rooms at Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō Tuesday to Friday at the following times:

Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, 10am -12.30pm

Thursday, 1­2.30pm – 3pm

Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom Heritage Room has the Research librarian available all day every Friday.

Friday, July 26:

Friday Live Concert, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, noon – 1pm

Jim Redmond Crib Club, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm – 3pm

SeniorNet, Get help with your tablets, phones and laptops

Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 10am – noon

Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 2pm – 3pm

Code Club, Shannon Library, 3.30pm – 4.30pm

Monday, July 29:

Storytime, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 10.30am

Meet Street, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 11am Volunteer Central, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – noon

H.U.G Horowhenua Ukulele Group, Main Space, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 11am – noon

Simply Meditation, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, noon – 1pm, koha

Knitting Workshop, Shannon Library, 1pm – 3pm

Digital Learning Class: Smartphone Basics, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm – 3pm

Tuesday, July 30:

Tea & Tales, Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 10.30am – 11.30am

Justice of the Peace, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 11.30am – 1.30pm

500 Card Group, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm – 3pm, $2

Lego Hour, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 3.30pm – 4.30pm

Wednesday, July 31:

Volunteer Central, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – noon

Crochet & Coffee Club, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10.30am

Better Digital Futures: Engaging Online, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm – 3pm

Code Club, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 4pm – 5pm

Pop Up Eats Horowhenua, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō Carpark, 5pm – 8pm

Quiz Night, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 7pm – 9pm, $5

Thursday, August 1:

Digital Learning: eLibrary Discovery Session, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – noon

Sewing Workshop, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 1noon

Tea & Tales, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10.30am – 11.30am

500 Card Group, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm – 3pm, $2