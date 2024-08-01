Dahlia Malaeulu visiting Rangikura School during a Writers in School visit.

The schools taking part include: Taitoko School, St Joseph’s School (Levin), Ohau School, Te Kura-a-iwi o Whakatupuranga Rua Mano, Waiopehu College, Ōtaki School, Levin North School, Poroutawhao School, Ōtaki College, Coley Street School, Hato Petera Kaniera/St Peter Chanel, Our Lady of Kāpiti, Te Horo School, Koputaroa School, Manawatū College and Fairfield School.

During the programme, the pupils will be visited by eight writers and then afternoon reflection and learning sessions at Te Wānanga o Raukawa’s Ngā Purapura facility.

Blyth said having Ōtaki writer Te Kahu Rolleston involved is a highlight.

“Te Kahu is one of our most frequently requested Writers in Schools authors, and we look forward to him sharing his expertise and passion with other participants.”

Other writers include award-winning children’s author Brianne Te Paa, award-winning author J. Wiremu Kane, author and social worker Kiri-Michelle Mohi writer Maria Samuela, storyteller Emele Ugavule, writer, poet and journalist Danielle Thomson and journalist Inangaro Vakaafi.

“We’re very excited about the range of voices this kaupapa brings together: from slam poets to children’s authors to journalists to storytellers. They’re at a range of stages in their publishing journeys and have a range of levels of experience in classrooms and educational settings.

“Our aim is that they connect with and learn from each other, as well as from the experts present, throughout the week. Most importantly, they are all passionate about the programme and about the lifelong positive impacts of growing a love for reading and creativity in tamariki.”

Michel Mulipola visiting South Auckland Middle School for the Writers in Schools programme.

The facilitators for the week are Dr Darryn Joseph and Kim Meredith.

“They bring a wealth of book industry experience to the pilot.”

She said as well as classroom visits from the writers, the week will also include seminars.

“The seminars will be on digital marketing from Hēmi Kelly (Everyday Māori creator), a panel on publishing perspectives with Carolyn Lagahetau (Oratia), Hana Pomare (Hana Limited), Pania Tahau-Hodges (HUIA), and a workshop on writing for your community with Pōneke authors Nadine Hura and Anahera Gildea.”

The pilot programme, Pōkai Tuhi, will bring eight authors to schools to teach and inspire pupils to read and write.

She said the name Pōkai Tuhi speaks to a flock of writers gathering together, which is the nature of the wānanga, but also relates to the Samoan proverb ‘E lele le toloa ae ma’au i le vai’, which reminds us that like the toloa bird, we should always return home with our cultural roots intact.

“The wānanga will add to the kete of reading inspiration for local kaiako, kura and schools, and reinforce a love of reading, writing, and storytelling in Ōtaki communities. We look forward to the ongoing benefits of the mentoring provided by this programme,” Blyth said.

“Not only in terms of growing some of Aotearoa’s outstanding writing talent but in turn, inspiring more tamariki, rangatahi and kaiako with Aotearoa’s stories for years to come.”