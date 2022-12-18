Waka Kotahi has lowered the speed limit on sections of road between Levin and Otaki to 80km/h on the eve of Christmas.

Waka Kotahi has lowered the speed limit on sections of road between Levin and Otaki to 80km/h on the eve of Christmas.

It’s been described as one of the most dangerous stretches of road in New Zealand and it’s on our doorstep — in the past five years, 72 people have been killed or seriously injured in crashes on major roads in Horowhenua.

As a result, NZ Transport Authority Waka Kotahi has lowered speed limits on main routes between Ōtaki and Levin, introducing the new limits on the eve of a Christmas holiday rush.

Waka Kotahi has set new permanent speed limits of 80km/h on large swathes of State Highway 1 between Ōtaki and Levin — a road that has claimed the lives of 15 people in the past five years — and also for a stretch of SH57 as it passes through the east of Levin.

Waka Kotahi consulted the public on proposed speed limit changes for both SH57 and SH1 this year following a review that found speed limits weren’t safe or appropriate for either road and surrounding environments.

Waka Kotahi director of regional relationships Linda Stewart.

Waka Kotahi director of regional relationships Linda Stewart said the introduction of these new permanent speed limits was an effort to make SH1 and SH57 in Horowhenua more safe.

A temporary 80km/h speed limit in place at Kuku between Levin and Ōtaki recently has resulted in a significant reduction in the number and severity of crashes, due to the lower average speed through the section.

“While we are working towards opening the new highway in 2029, we’re investing in a range of infrastructure improvements in this region. This includes installing median and side barriers, widening centre lines, and making improvements to the road surface,” she said.

“These safety improvements will reduce the likelihood of someone having a crash, but we know that even the best drivers can make mistakes and reducing the speed also reduces the risk of death or serious injury when a crash does happen.

Four people died on State Highway 1 at Kuku south of Levin when a van collided with a truck in November last year. Photo / Mark Mitchell

“If we’re going to reduce deaths and serious injuries, we need to address every part of the system. We need safe vehicles, safe roads, and drivers that make safe choices. We also need safe speeds”.

Road to Zero is New Zealand’s road safety strategy that sets a target to reduce deaths and serious injuries on roads, cycleways, and footpaths by 40 per cent over the next 10 years. Regardless of the cause of a crash, speed is most likely to determine whether anyone is killed, injured or walks away unharmed, it says.

The new limits were to be introduced at the end of this week.

New speed limits — SH1

Location: From 150m south of Muhunoa East Rd to 150m north of Waikawa Beach Rd

Existing speed limit: 100km/h

New speed limit: 80km/h

Location: From 180m south of the intersection with the railway underpass road linking to Honi Taipua St to 380m west of Pukehou Overbridge

Existing speed limit: 100km/h

New speed limit: 80km/h





New speed limits — SH57

Location: 360m south of Graham St, Shannon, to 20m north of Vance St

Existing speed limit: 70km/h

New speed limit: 60km/h

Location: 310m east of SH1 intersection to 70m north of Heatherlea East Rd

Existing speed limit: 100km/h

New speed limit: 80km/h

More information on the permanent speed limits and public consultation, including a summary of submissions, can be found at www.nzta.govt.nz/horowhenua-safe-speeds.

— Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ on Air