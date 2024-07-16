­­­­­­50 Shades of Green: Gardening time at Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō Levin Library

Taking my track record of the outdoors into account, a few years ago I decided to try my hand at indoor gardening and my first purchase was the all-too-trendy Monstera Deliciosa.

I was soon gifted a few other plants by a friend keen to foster this new interest of mine. This plant collecting quickly became a wee obsession.

Soon I was watching my plants outgrow their pots, I was running out of space and had to start hanging plants due to a lack of household surfaces. My indoor plants thrived and I officially had a fun new hobby and something to talk about at social occasions. I was propagating, pruning and re-potting.

I was madly Googling potential problems and issuing stacks of library books looking for best plant food options, inspiration, tips and tricks.

What is this white spot? Why are these leaves drooping? My biggest problem plant was a Peace Lily which emphatically refused to bloom, quite disheartening when I was told they are the easiest plant in the universe to care for.

In more recent times my energy for the houseplants has dipped, the numbers have dwindled and all propagation efforts have been abandoned.

While still surrounded by much greenery which I routinely water and occasionally move, I did give up on the Peace Lily. My Monstera is still going strong and is absolutely my crowning glory.

It is actually pretty hideous, it’s leggy and huge, it takes up way more space than should be allowed but I love it. Maybe I’ll find a book about replanting a Monstera outdoors but given my past performance in that area I’ll keep nurturing it inside for a little longer.

Whatever the shade of your thumbs, take a look at this week’s top 10 books for some of the latest gardening ideas and tips.

Top 10 books

What’s new in gardening

Hands in the dirt: Grow your own kai with Mrs Evans by Leah Evans.

How not to kill your houseplant: Survival tips for the horticulturally challenged by Veronica Peerless.

Honey bee pests and diseases: A complete guide to prevention and management by Robert Owen.

The climate change-resilient vegetable garden: How to grow food in a changing climate by Kim Stoddart.

Thrifty gardening: Money-saving tips and know-how for a flourishing garden by Country Women’s Association of Victoria.

The backyard homestead guide to growing organic food by Tanya Denckla Cobb.

Forage & stitch: Using natural materials in textile art by Caroline Hyde-Brown.

Leaves, roots & fruit: A step-by-step guide to planting an organic kitchen garden by Nicole Johnsey Burke.

Planting a paradise: A year of pots and pollinators by Arthur Parkinson.

The treehouse book by Candida Collins.

Exhibitions

Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō Gallery Presents ‘KO AU TE AWA – I am the River’ by Manu Bennett – 21 June to 31 July 2024.

Manu Bennett is a teacher and professional artist with more than 30 years of experience. Specialising in contemporary Māori art, Manu blends traditional methods with modern perspectives using paint and wood. This exhibition highlights the different natural elements where you can source food during the winter season. There are works themed around the bush, the water and the air.

