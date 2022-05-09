The annual Central Levin Bowling Club tournament attracts fours teams from throughout the North Island.

The annual Central Levin Bowling Club tournament attracts fours teams from throughout the North Island.

One of the highlights of the lawn bowls calendar in Levin is an annual fours tournament that carries a prize purse of $10,000.

As a result, the Wheelhouse Sports Bar Open Men's Fours Tournament hosted by Central Bowling Club in Levin over three days attracts teams from throughout New Zealand.

The tournament, now in its 12th year, was taken out last weekend by a Paekakariki team skipped by Peter Thompson.

Paekakariki Bowling Club fours skip Peter Thompson.

Tournament convener David Gray said the $10,000 in prizemoney on offer was a real incentive and as a result attracted 132 top bowlers in the 33 fours teams that entered, along with supporters.

Gray said teams from Cambridge, Wanaka, Napier, New Plymouth, Wellington, Lower Hutt, Kapiti and Manawatu competed this year.

"Playing on two excellent natural greens means the weather plays a big part in the event and fortunately, this year was played in brilliant conditions throughout," he said.

"The majority of the out-of-town teams return each year and stay in local motels, many rebooking for next year as they depart."

Francis Minnell steps up for Paekakariki at the Central Levin tournament.

Hosting the tournament was no small undertaking. Central Bowling Club Levin provided meals free to all competitors and, for a small charge, to any supporter or visitor.

"The high standard of catering and the entertainment offered makes this tournament the highlight of the season for most participants. The club appreciates the many local sponsors who ensure that the event continues to grow and attract visitors to our town," he said.

A Paekakariki team won the event this year, skippered by Peter Thomson and including Stacey Thomas, Scott Sinclair-Paton and Kurt Burgess, finishing with 160 points.

The winning Paekakariki team of Peter Thomson, Stacey Thomas, Scott Sinclair-Paton and Kurt Burgess.

Runners-up were a Palmerston North team skipped by Tim Hook (151.5 points), while third was the Central Levin team of Peter Shepherd, Lou Bevan, Gerry Welply and Ray Hudson (141.5 points).