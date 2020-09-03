A Paraparaumu Beach dental clinic is again taking part in a nationwide initiative for people who find it difficult to access dental treatment.

Beachside Dental Surgery is among many clinics across New Zealand taking part in Smile NZ.

Smile NZ is a joint initiative between Southern Cross Health Trust and the New Zealand Dental Association (NZDA) where dentists open their practices to provide a range of treatments such as fillings, restorations and extractions to Kiwis in need.

A total of 85 dentists from 52 clinics across New Zealand have volunteered to treat more than 1000 people in need of dental care during the initiative which runs from September 14-27.

Dr Alana Mitchell, of Beachside Dental Surgery, said the clinic had been part of the initiative for the last five years.

"We love being able to provide dental care for members of our community that may otherwise not be able to access it.

"Over the years we have seen what a huge impact this initiative has had and we will continue to support it.

"There's certainly a need for it. The cost of dentistry is very expensive and there's a lot of people that can't afford it."

Beachside Dental Surgery. Photo / David Haxton

Her clinic will take part in Smile NZ on Saturday, September 26.

It will be a busy day with dentists and support staff operating three surgeries to help patients who have made bookings via the NZDA.

"We do anything really from a check-up, a clean, a tooth out, a filling.

"We ask people what their preference is and what they would like done.

"We do have a time limit, which is about half an hour, so generally one thing per person."

Taking part in Smile NZ brought an important element too.

"There's a lot of satisfaction especially helping people who are in a lot of pain and that just can't afford going to a dentist.

"It's really nice to be able to do that for them. It can be life-changing for some people.

And to see people smile is great."

Before the initiative started, Mitchell had been doing a free day of dentistry once a year to "give back to the community".

Her clinic is now doing two free days of dentistry a year - their own one, which doesn't have restrictions, and the Smile NZ one, which does have criteria.

Meanwhile Mitchell said demand at the clinic was high so they were creating a second clinic, with five dentistry chairs, in the top level of a building in Rimu Rd, Paraparaumu, once renovations were completed soon.

And her team was looking forward to the upcoming Electra Business and Innovation Awards especially as the business is a finalist.

NZDA president Katie Ayers said there is a high level of need for dental care among low income adults.

"Our dentists are once again generously giving their time to help those who would otherwise miss out on the treatment they need.

"In 2020 the response has been incredible, with more dentists than ever signing up, despite the hardship they have experienced themselves this year."

According to the Southern Cross Healthy Futures Report 2020, around one in five Kiwis don't seek any medical treatment when experiencing dental pain.

The programme has proved a success over six years, and after this year's programme will have treated around 5000 Kiwis.

Southern Cross Health Trust chief executive Terry Moore said this illustrated that Smile NZ had made a difference in the lives of thousands of people.

"Southern Cross is proud to help make healthcare more accessible and affordable for more New Zealanders through our involvement with Smile NZ."

Southern Cross Health Trust funds dental practices for the use of premises, equipment and dental assistants.

Patients also receive oral health education and a free hygiene pack.

Reasons to smile:

• About 1000 people will receive free dental treatment this year.

• As a result of this year's Smile NZ, around 5000 people will have received free dental treatment over six years.

• This year 85 dentists are donating their time – a total of more than 570 hours.

• Smile NZ is funded by Southern Cross Health Trust, a charitable trust and part of the Southern Cross group of health and wellness businesses.

• Appointments are limited but available on a first come, first served basis, and are open to Community Service Card holders by booking in advance.