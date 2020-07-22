A bride has opened up about the moment she discovered her fiance had been cheating on her before their wedding.

US woman Devin Allen, 31, had been with her partner for six years when a text message he sent his girlfriend on the night of his buck's party exposed his unfaithful antics.

The TikTok star, who went on to create the company d.i.y. Break-up with a friend after the relationship breakdown, took to the social media channel to discuss all the "red flags she missed" in a series of videos.

"There were so many things that went wrong in our relationship, so many red flags I chose to ignore," she said in one clip, adding that she hopes sharing her experience shows others there are certain things you are not supposed to tolerate.

Advertisement

"Sometimes people aren't who you think they are."

Devin in her wedding dress. Photo / Supplied

Devin's engagement broke off when she discovered her fiance was texting his girlfriend on the night of his buck's party.

"I was with my ex-fiance for about six years, and 90 days before we were supposed to get married, I found out that he was cheating on me for the past six months," Devin said in one of her TikTok videos.

"His text messages accidentally were synching to my laptop, and I found out on his bachelor party he was texting me and his girlfriend the same exact things. He was literally copying and pasting us the same exact text messages."

Devin previously had suspicions that her fiance was being unfaithful when she saw a video of another girl's breasts, but he had convinced her otherwise.

"I asked him to go back to it and show me, he did – he had the text saved under one of his friend's names who had a fiance," Devin said.

She said there were other red flags such as when he was sent a video of another girl's breasts. Photo / Supplied

"He said his friend was cheating with a girl they went to high school with, and he was showing off by sending these videos," she said.

"Of course, I believed him. It required no further explanation."

Advertisement

The red flags continued when Devin recalled another time her friends had caught him rubbing another woman's thigh in a bar but he ran off to the bathroom before she could confront him.

"I didn't want to bring it up to him in the moment because I didn't want him to explode and embarrass me in front of my friends, which looking back is another huge red flag," she said.

To her shock, when she tried to bring it up with him later, he claimed she had been spying on him and said he couldn't marry someone with trust issues.

With her experiences garnering hundreds of comments from equally shocked TikTok users, they were even more stunned to learn how Devin's ex allegedly once refused to take her to hospital when she fell ill, because they had had an argument the night before.

She swapped her wedding day for a trip to Las Vegas with her girlfriends. Photo / Supplied

After she eventually convinced him to come back from playing golf and take her to hospital, he decided to leave her in the car for 45 minutes to get food on the way to emergency.

"I'm projectile vomiting out the window because of the smell. It doesn't phase him at all," she said.

Advertisement

When they arrived at the hospital, Devin said her ex still insisted she was faking – even though she needed three IVs.

"While we were waiting, he starts messing with all the different kits they had laid out for anyone coming into the emergency room later that night."

"Then when the doctor came in and questioned what was going on, again he said I was faking and blamed the entire thing on me."

Devin ended their relationship after discovering her ex's cheating texts on her laptop.

As for her wedding day, she went on to swap it for a Beyonce concert and trip to Las Vegas with her girlfriends.

In 2019, Devin launched the company d.i.y. Break-up with friend Jessica Heilweil which helps other women coping with heartbreak.

Advertisement

Sharing her experiences with her 24,000 TikTok followers, Devin said: "Life is so much better now."

And even though her ex is still with the woman he cheated with, she added: "I hope they're happy."