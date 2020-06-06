New Zealand is poised for a 15th straight day with no new cases of Covid-19, as the country waits to hear whether it will move into alert level 1.

As of Friday there had been no new cases of the coronavirus for 14 consecutive days. The Ministry of Health will give updates around 1pm on Saturday. Follow this story live.

There is only one active case of the virus - a woman in her 50s linked to the St Margaret's rest home cluster in Auckland.

She was first reported as a suspected case on May 1 and will be considered recovered once she has gone a full two days with no symptoms.

Just over 2800 Covid-19 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total to 288,987 since the pandemic began.

The NZ Covid Tracer app has now recorded 501,000 registrations – an increase of 6000 on the day before.

Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield previously said the app would still be important and useful in level 1 and people were encouraged to keep using it.

Businesses which were still not contact tracing should "get with the programme", he said.

New Zealanders will find out on Monday when the country will move to level 1, which could be just days later.

Moving to level 1 will continue the debate around reopening borders and operating a transtasman bubble with Australia.

But Bloomfield said borders needed to be reopened safely.

Italy has just started lifting restrictions - despite having more than 40,000 active cases and 3000 new cases in the last week.

In New South Wales, Australia, rates of cases were very low, with no new cases Wednesday - but 13 confirmed cases in the week to May 30.

NSW's confirmed cases are around double that of New Zealand's confirmed and probable cases. The state's population is similar to New Zealand and Bloomfield said it was a good comparison.

Earlier this week, Bloomfield joined a regional World Health Organisation call on the topic of how to reopen borders safely.

"We need to remain vigilant to the threat that the virus poses," he said.

"While NZ was looking at a possible return to level 1, this would not be life back to normal. Hand hygiene, keeping a diary of where you've been and staying home when sick were all important."

Despite New Zealand being ahead of other countries in the Covid-19 fight, Bloomfield said there were still lessons to be learnt from other countries as they reopened borders and lifted restrictions - including Italy and the UK.

There have been around 383,000 Covid-19 global deaths reported to the World Health Organisation.