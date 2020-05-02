Is the number of coronavirus cases continuing to fall?

Rather than the usual daily press conference, the Ministry of Health is issuing a statement on the case numbers at 1pm.

Case numbers fall

Yesterday, for the fourth day in a row, there were no Covid-19 related deaths in New Zealand and the number of significant clusters being actively investigated had fallen.

Three new cases (all confirmed) were reported, bringing the total number since the pandemic began to 1479.

Eleven new recoveries were reported, bringing the total 1252. Six people were in hospital.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

