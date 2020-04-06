The Beckham family are isolating in style, spending time together at their lavish country pad in the Cotswolds.

The fashion designer and ex-football player have been keeping fans up to date with their isolation activities, sharing a glimpse of Beckham style quarantine with fans on Instagram.

Victoria and David, are quarantining with their children, Romeo, 17, Cruz, 15 and Harper, eight. However, their eldest son Brooklyn, 21, is rumoured to be isolating with girlfriend Nicola Peltz, 25.

The family are isolating together, minus eldest son Brooklyn. Photo / Instagram

The family have been enjoying a wide variety of amenities at their idyllic property, including a sauna, hot tub, pizza oven, soccer field and tennis court.

The property features a tennis court and soccer field. Photo / Instagram

During their lockdown together the family have been able to enjoy a wide variety of amenities. Photo / Instagram

The family have shared photos of delicious-looking pizzas while enjoying their time together around a brick fireplace, and cosy rustic decor.

The home also boasts stone walls, a selection of artwork and decorative rugs, as well as a black piano, which youngest son Cruz has been spending time playing for fans on Instagram.

The property features a large pizza oven. Photo / Instagram

The expansive property has plenty of room for outdoor activities for the kids too, such as riding ATVs or kicking around a soccer ball with dad.

Cruz had also previously shared a picture of himself and Harper on quad bikes in the grounds of the property, alongside the caption: "Me and Harper waiting for dad to catch up!"

The family are isolating in the Cotswolds. Photo / Instagram

While the family typically split their time between the UK and US, the Cotswolds home has previously been a top pick for New Year and weekend getaways.

The couple frequent the property as a getaway house. Photo / Instagram

