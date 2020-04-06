Testing, testing, 1 2 3.

Infectious disease expert Dr Siouxsie Wiles is answering coronavirus questions live on video every weekday at 4.30pm.

The microbiologist, who recently found herself under the Herald's microscope, is today focusing on coronavirus tests. Watch the video and send through questions to NZcovid@gmail.com.

There were 67 new cases of Covid-19 announced today, with the total number of confirmed and probable cases in New Zealand now at 1106.

There are 13 people in hospital including three in ICU, one of whom is critical. Two people have been discharged from hospital since yesterday.

There have been no additional deaths and 176 people have recovered.

Two per cent of cases have been confirmed as community transmission. The increase in community transmission showed what they were expecting, Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said, and was an increase from 10 to 20 of the confirmed cases.

When asked when New Zealand's lockdown alert level could move back to level 3, Bloomfield said they would advise the Government when a number of data points showed it was "quite comfortably" levelling off - but they would like to see the daily number of cases dropping.

"Clearly the levelling off is a good sign. We've clearly avoided that exponential growth."

New Zealand could be encouraged by the levelling off, he said.

