The Ministry of Health is encouraging pregnant women to reach out to their midwife for support, even if that is over the phone or via video.

"Seeing your midwife for routine and urgent visits is still necessary throughout this lockdown period," health officials say.

The advice comes after 83 new cases of Covid-19 were announced this morning, bringing the total number of people infected with the potentially deadly virus to 451.

Of this, 50 people had recovered.

A Ministry of Health (MoH) spokeswoman said they understood pregnant women and their whanau may be particularly concerned about the impact Covid-19 could have on them and their baby.

"Please talk to your midwife and support people so you get the best advice."

Midwives were expected to reduce the number of face to face visits and would do much of their consults over the phone or via video conferencing, the spokeswoman said.

"Please talk to your midwife about the most appropriate location for your face to face visits. There is more information on the Ministry website."

Twelve people were in hospital, including two in intensive care – one on a ventilator.

Today, Director of Civil Defence Emergency Management Sarah Stuart-Black said she could not say what hospitals the two people in intensive care were in.

The others were hospitalised in Wellington (three), Nelson (two), Whangarei (two) and one each in Auckland, Waikato, Taranaki, Dunedin and Greymouth.

Stuart-Black said there were five known "clusters" of people with coronavirus in New Zealand.

Over a seven-day period, the average number of daily tests for coronavirus was 1613. Stuart-Black said people who had been tested should remain in self-isolation.

She urged people to be kind to each other.

She said there had been reports of online abuse towards people who have Covid-19 and that was not acceptable: "We need to look out for each other now more than ever."

All of Government Controller John Ombler said the Government was "very pleased" with how most New Zealanders were behaving during the lockdown.

"It's only been two days since we have been living this new way of life."

He said most people were following the new rules - but there had been a few reports of people congregating.

He reiterated it was important for people to remain at home: "Stick to your bubble".

"Stay local," he said, adding that people should stay within their neighbourhood.

He had heard reports of people playing touch rugby and said "that's just stupid; don't do it".

He called on people to avoid public space and not to go to a second home, or a bach.

Ombler said there had so far been no arrests related to breaching the lockdown.