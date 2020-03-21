A parent of a Mt Roskill Grammar Student has tested positive for the coronavirus, the principal of the neighbouring Mt Roskill Intermediate says.

Local schools are warning parents the man arrived in Auckland from Europe on March 12 - several days before the new self-isolation rules were announced - and subsequently attended the Tongan Fiafia event at the school.

A notice has been sent out to Mt Roskill Intermediate parents alerting them to the new case of Covid-19. Principal Kristen Walsham and board of trustees chairman Roger Deverell told parents the school had sought "urgent advice" from the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Health.

"Health authorities are contacting the few people who are considered close contacts. We have received initial advice from the Auckland Regional Public Health Service that most people who attended the event, and the wider school community, will not have been exposed to the person and therefore are not at risk."

Advertisement

While further information was being sought from both ministries, parents were pointed to

the government website covid19.govt.nz for information about symptoms of the virus.

Anyone who felt unwell should ring Healthline on 0800 358 5453.

Walsham told the Herald the three schools on the Mt Roskill campus - Mt Roskill Grammar, Mt Roskill Intermediate and Mt Roskill Primary - were awaiting further advice today from the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Education on the contact tracing process and what actions people should be taking.