Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield says it's "disappointing" that a laboratory workers' union is using the coronavirus outbreak as leverage in planned strike action.

But a senior Apex spokesman denies his union is using the outbreak as leverage and the timing was "just a coincidence".

Apex, which represents DHB Medical Laboratory Workers and NZ Blood Service employees across New Zealand, announced plans to strike this Friday.

The industrial action is in support of achieving a fair offer to settle their multi-employer collective agreement (MECA).

Apex released a statement at 1pm this afternoon – the same time as Bloomfield's daily Covid-19 updates.

Senior Apex spokesman David Munro said the industrial action was on top of ongoing partial strikes, which will be running until May.

He said the processing of Covid-19 samples would continue but in the face of "considerable disruption to the labs where testing takes place".

Bloomfield also confirmed there would be no disruption when it comes to Covid-19 testing.

But he said he had told union officials that he was "disappointed" in the planned timing of the strike.

"I'm disappointed that they are using this situation to get leverage around an industrial matter that has been ongoing since last July."

He said he had been in contact with Deborah Powell, Apex's National Secretary, to convey the Ministry of Health's displeasure.

"I told Dr Powel, we have known each other for a number of years, that I thought it was poor timing."

Asked how strongly he pushed back, Bloomfield said it was a "fairly robust discussion".

He said Apex and DHBs are still pushing for a solution.

Speaking to the Herald, Munro strongly pushed back on Bloomfield's comments.

He said the plans for this strike were put in place before Christmas.

"The timing is entirely coincidental – nothing cynical whatsoever."

In fact, put the blame on the Ministry of Health saying that Apex gave public health officials a 16-day warning that strikes were coming.

"[The Ministry] made no efforts to do anything to settle the dispute."