The Queen opted to wear long white gloves as she carried out an investiture at Buckingham Palace.

The palace declined to confirm whether the 93-year-old monarch was taking the precaution because of the coronavirus outbreak.

But the number of people diagnosed with Covid-19 in the UK has risen to 51, and the head of the World Health Organisation has advised people over the age of 60 to avoid crowded areas.

A royal source said the Queen would be following any advice from the Government.

There has been much debate on whether or not Britons should be shaking hands amid the outbreak, and the French authorities have urged its citizens to avoid doing so.

But Prime Minister Boris Johnson told reporters at a press briefing setting out the Government's battle plan to fight the disease that he continues to shake hands with the people he meets.

The Palace would not confirm whether she was wearing the accessory to protect against the virus. Photo / AP

"I am shaking hands, I was at a hospital the other night where I think there were coronavirus patients and I was shaking hands with everybody you will be pleased to know, and I continue to shake hands," he said.

"People must make up their own minds but I think the scientific evidence is ... our judgment is that washing your hands is the crucial thing."

The head of state usually hands out the honours at Buckingham Palace without gloves, as she carries out the fiddly task of fastening the awards to a hook on the recipients' lapels.

The gloves, which stretched past the Queen's wrist, appeared much longer than the ones she usually wears when out and about meeting the public on official engagements.

The Queen is a fan of black or white gloves, but the end of the accessory is usually tucked into the sleeve of her coat or jacket.

Each investiture, held in the palace ballroom, is attended by more than 60 people, receiving a range of accolades, from MBEs to knighthoods and damehoods, plus their guests.

The Queen greets each recipient in turn on the low red dais and shakes their hand.