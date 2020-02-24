A UK family has been called out online for leaving a "disgusting mess" for restaurant staff to clean up, according to the Sun.

The messy diners were shamed on Facebook for leaving food, sauce packets, napkins, menus and upturned cups all over the booth, chair and floor of the Colchester restaurant in Essex last week.

An anonymous person shared a photo of the mess on the Facebook group Spotted: Colchester.

"I don't care who you are, how often you get to go out to eat, how many kids you've got or how bad your day has been," they wrote.

Facebook users were outraged by the mess. Photo / Facebook

"It is NOT okay to go out to dinner and walk away from your table – leaving it in a state like this for somebody else to clear up.

"This is what happened in Harvester Colchester tonight. The poor young girl left with this disgusting mess didn't know where to start."

Harvester is a restaurant chain with over 200 outlets throughout the UK.

The family was called out for trashing the restaurant. Photo / Google Maps

The post was shared over 5400 times and gathered more than 3100 comments.

"This is disgusting!!" one commented.

Another wrote, "Some people are just animals."

"I've seen this kind of thing before, it's dreadful. No consideration for anyone."