A Kiwi Wuhan evacuee has spoken about life inside the quarantine where about 160 people will be staying in campervans for the next two weeks.

Lily Gao, 34, and 2-year-old daughter Elysse were among Kiwis evacuated from the epicentre of the novel coronavirus in Wuhan on board the government-chartered flight NZ1942 that arrived in Auckland last night.

Speaking to the Herald from inside the quarantine on the Whangaparāoa Peninsula just north of Auckland, Gao, who is six months pregnant, said she and her daughter were doing well, and feeling good after a night's rest.

"I feel much more relaxed. Here we can take a walk, enjoy the sunshine and warm weather. In Hubei it was cold, and we couldn't go outside."

Locals welcome evacuees from Wuhan to the quarantine centre on the Whangaparāoa Peninsula, just north of Auckland. Photo / Chris Tarpey

Gao's husband, Gregory Kim, previously told the Herald he was worried about the living conditions, and had not been able to contact his wife and daughter.

Gao said they'd since been able to speak to each other, but they were not allowed to be in physical contact or see anyone for the next two weeks while they were in quarantine.

The journey back to Auckland was long and tiring, but Gao said the staff on board the 11-and-a-half-hour flight were "amazing".

"We really appreciated all the staff on the flight - they were well-prepared, organised and considerate."

Lily Gao and her daughter Elysse. Photo / Supplied

Passengers were provided with masks, sanitiser and there were St John staff on board to monitor their health.

Despite a few nerves among passengers there were touches of normality, with the regular flight perks of movies and meals offered.

When they arrived at the quarantine area last night about 11pm there was dinner prepared for them, and staff provided them with everything they needed, from toothbrushes and shampoo to baby items.

"They have everything we need. I feel they are very prepared and well organised."

This morning they were served a continental breakfast, and for lunch there was the option of chicken, noodles, vegetables and fruits.

"The food is quite delicious and nutritious," Gao said.

Lily Gao and her husband Gregory Kim. Photo / Supplied

They were able to collect the food from a food hall, and tended to eat in isolation from each other at tables set up for each campervan.

Those in quarantine were not prevented from interacting with each other, but needed to wear masks whenever they went outside.

There were people from lots of different countries, Gao said, including lots of children.

By day, weather-permitting, they liked to go outside and walk around the area inside the safety fence, play games on the grass, or read inside.

"I don't think we will get too bored - I think we will be fine.

"If we stayed in China we could not even go outside the house, but here we can walk around outside."

A Ministry of Health spokesman said a team onsite had met with Gao to help assist her.

"We're sorry to hear about this stressful situation for Mr Kim and Ms Gao and we want to reassure them that everything is being done to support people at the Whangaparāoa Reception Centre as well as their loved ones who may be elsewhere," he said.

"It's very important people are able to stay in touch with their loved ones and we fully support and encourage them to do so. Staff at the site are working to help them reconnect."

The Defence Force facility at Whangaparāoa where evacuees from Wuhan will spend the next two weeks living in campervans. Photo / Chris Tarpey

He confirmed returnees are being provided a recreational vehicle (RV) per family, group or individual to offer them a private space of their own.

"Returnees are not being kept in the RVs and can move around the base area and enjoy the facilities," the spokesman said.

"They are not being kept from being in contact with each other, but there are appropriate health precautions in place such as wearing face masks, and all who are onsite receive regular health checks."

So far no one at the base has exhibited symptoms of any illness.

"It's important to emphasise these are healthy people who are being isolated for 14 days," the spokesman added.

The area was chosen due to its size, location and access to medical facilities, and evacuees will receive daily medical checks while in isolation.

Commercial contractors will provide food for those in quarantine, and generators, increased broadband and cellular capability had also been installed.

Locals welcome evacuees to the quarantine centre last night. Photo / Chris Tarpey

All 193 people on the flight, mostly New Zealanders, arrived safely at about 6pm last night, the Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said.

None of the passengers showed any symptoms of the novel coronavirus.

Upon arrival evacuees were processed by border officials and underwent medical screening. About 160 of them were loaded on to seven Pacific Tourways buses with blacked-out windows to protect their identities.

They were then whisked to the defence-owned quarantine base in Whangaparāoa and into the care of Ministry of Health staff.

The rest were Australians who boarded another plane before being flown to a quarantine centre on Christmas Island.