She will be 65 in four weeks' time, but there is no doubt that Carole Middleton, grandmother of the future King George, is in majestically trim shape.

Spotted on the beach on the Caribbean island of St Barts, where she is holidaying with daughter Pippa and her husband, James Matthews — whose family own the Eden Rock hotel there — she showed off her slender "Middy middle".

Not to mention an enviably pert posterior, which rather indicates that Pippa has her mother's genes to thank for the rear which made her a star at sister Kate's wedding to Prince William in 2011.

As Carole's brother, Gary Goldsmith, observed last year: "Carole has always looked after herself and eaten healthily — and she has a stunning figure."

Indeed, before Pippa's wedding in 2017 to James, she trimmed down from a size 12 to her current ten. She grumbles, though, that she has put weight on around her bust as she has aged, which can make clothes shopping tricky.

So how does she stay so formidably toned and slim? Here, we reveal a few clues ...





A strict vegan diet - red wine allowed

As her brother Gary indicated, Carole has always been slender. Perhaps this is a legacy from her days as an air hostess, when a premium was put on an immaculately polished exterior. She has maintained her slim figure through three children and the dawning of middle age.

Before daughter Kate's wedding in 2011 she famously went on the Dukan diet — a high-protein, low-carb regime devised by French nutritionist Dr Pierre Dukan, telling a Sunday newspaper in October 2010: "I've been doing it for four days, and I've lost 4lb (1.8kg)."

Sales of Dr Dukan's book soared as a result, and when asked the secret of his success, he put it down to two factors: "It works ... and Carole Middleton!" More recently, though, she is said to follow her other daughter Pippa's advice on all things fitness and exercise, as Pippa, a former sports scholar at Marlborough College, is an expert.

And both Pippa and Carole apparently follow the Sirtfood diet which allows only certain foods, including turmeric, red wine, dates, walnuts, blueberries, apples, citrus fruits, parsley, capers, green tea, soy, strawberries, olive oil, red onion, rocket and that old health-lover's favourite, kale. In an interview last year, Carole revealed that she had become a vegan — an easy switch to make as many of the Sirtfoods are veg or fruit. The theory behind the diet is that certain foods "activate" sirtuins, which promote metabolic health.

She appears to be self-conscious about her bust and said: "I'm bigger round my top half than I was, so that's why I prefer dresses to trousers and I don't like anything tight. One of the reasons I don't like shopping for clothes is that there aren't enough for women my age."

Country hikes and lightsaber battles

Her enviable legs are testament to the power of a regular walking habit.

Carole apparently loves to go on bracing hikes in the West Berkshire countryside near her home, and she is also noted for being an excellent dancer at parties.

Both she and husband Michael, 70, are said to have a snappy sense of rhythm.

Incidentally, earlier this week she posted a video of herself having a fun Star Wars-style lightsaber battle (with a 99p inflatable weapon from her own range) on the Party Pieces website.

It is obvious from the footage that Carole is still a nimble mover with lightning-fast reactions.

Bargain bikini, expensive sunglasses

Nothing flashy in the beachwear on display here — the top half seems to be a Fantasie bra-style bikini, costing around £42 (NZ$82), and the bottoms are £17.99 (NZ$35.22) Esprit Miami Beach from Zalando. The sunglasses, though, are from Bvlgari and cost £335 (NZ$657).

Over the past two years, Carole has taken the bold decision to grow out her fringe, depriving her of a key piece in the armour of many beauties of a certain age who find that nothing flatters an older face like a fringe. She has her hair done at Richard Ward, in Chelsea, West London, who also look after Kate's hair.The salon is said to banish Carole's greys, too, for around £400 (NZ$782) a time. She no longer has highlights but a warm all-over colour, and is letting her hair grow longer than it has been.

Carole favours facials at the A-list Mayfair salon run by Linda Meredith. Meredith has treated Victoria Beckham, Gwyneth Paltrow, Stella McCartney, Kate Moss, Julia Roberts and Colin Firth.Her signature facials are cleansing and plumping, and cost around £150 (NZ$294).

They end with a blast of oxygen to plump surface lines and push oils deeper into the dermis.She is also said to have two "very light" spray tans a month.

She's an ace on her own tennis court

Carole Middleton on her way to Wimbledon. Photo / Getty Images

Carole was raised by her dad, Ron Goldsmith, a painter and decorator, and mum Dorothy, in Southall, West London. She had ambitions to be a teacher but was apparently thwarted as there was no money to send her to college. These days, money is no object. She lives in a magnificent £5.5 million (NZ$10.7 million) home in West Berkshire, thanks to the success of her business, Party Pieces, which was founded 30 years ago when she was pregnant with son James. Somewhere along the way, perhaps when she was based in Jordan with husband Michael, a flight dispatcher, she took up tennis. She plays several times a week on the hard court at their home, is reportedly "very competitive" and prefers grinding out victories in singles matches to the jollity of doubles. She often goes to Wimbledon to watch tennis with Pippa or Kate, and went to dinner with Swiss tennis champ Roger Federer and his wife, Mirka, last year — the Federers are friends of Pippa's and were guests at her wedding.

Both Kate and Pippa are also keen tennis players, and they excelled at the sport while at school. Kate plays at the Hurlingham Club in Fulham, West London, and apparently says this is the one sport at which she can beat Prince William.

Carole also has a heated swimming pool at her home, and for decades she has been a fan of swimming, which is an excellent exercise for core strength and can burn off around 500 calories an hour.

Pippa has been known to go to hydro-spinning classes and aqua-aerobics, although it's not known if Carole has tried either.