Imagine trying every possible option to cure your stage-four cancer but nothing has worked. This is the predicament one Tauranga mum is in. Now she has decided to take more radical action. Jean Bell reports.

"There is no hope for me here ... my body is falling apart on a daily basis."

These are the desperate words of a Tauranga mother with terminal metastatic breast cancer who is flying to Mexico to undergo an alternative treatment in the hope it will give her more time.

Matua resident Erin McDonnell, 37, was diagnosed in 2018. After going through chemotherapy, radiotherapy and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.