In an attempt to take down the pressure to "bounce back" after having a baby, an Australian mummy blogger has shared a candid photo of her tummy after childbirth.

"The Modern Mumma" Mel Watts took to Instagram to show off her stomach two years after having her fourth child.

"I get so angry and fired up when I see people writing about bouncing back post baby. You'll never ever ever be the same body or mind after you've had a baby," she wrote.

BRB just waiting for my pre baby body to bounce back - two years later (well actually 12 years) Oh and I’ll also love my old set of jugs to return to say 16 year old ones if that’s okay. And whilst we’re at it I’d love my teenage mental health to flick itself right in there too, the IDGAF mind would be absolutely trick right now. ITS NOT COMING BACK, NONE OF IT. I get so angry and fired up when I see people writing about bouncing back post baby. You’ll never ever ever be the same body or mind after you’ve had a baby. It’s gone. Just like your ability to stay up all night and feel fresh the next day. We set so many up for failure because they feel like they need to bounce back, they need to get back to their pre baby selves. Sheesh I’d love my husband to bounce back post birth too, but he ain’t and no one is telling him he should. The reality is that’ll he’ll never be the same either. We either bare the scars on the outside or feel the changes on the inside. Not one person has walked out or been wheeled out of birth the same as they went in. We except we can just go back to our past selves as we cradle our future. Embrace the what the heck you have, if you don’t like it, fix it. With the right mindset you could love the person you are right now, and if someone’s telling you differently - do you really need that? It takes time to like you, but once you do you’ll see that you aren’t actually that bad. And in my case you’ll realise your sense of humour and stunning set of abs will get you the tribe of friends you deserve - including being my own friend!

"We set so many up for failure because they feel like they need to bounce back, they need to get back to their pre baby selves. Sheesh I'd love my husband to bounce back post birth too, but he ain't and no one is telling him he should.

"With the right mindset you could love the person you are right now, and if someone's telling you differently - do you really need that?" asks Watts.

The mum of four was applauded for opening up about her body-image struggles.

"YES! WHY do we live in a society where it's some kind of achievement to have a baby and not look like you've ever had a baby??? Love love love this! You look beautiful," wrote one follower.

"There is so much unnecessary pressure to bounce back. There is no normal postpartum experience and everyone's journey looks so different."

A good dose of reality. I was going to say 'you're so brave', but that would go against what I feel this post is about," wrote another.

I wouldn’t do this comfortably for my family or friends, sit here like this. But I’d do it for the thousands of woman who feel as though they aren’t good enough, that feel as though they don’t fit into society’s beauty standards because those standards have been set to high in our minds. Mental health issues are rising. People not feeling adequate in life. They’re rising even more for our children. Eating disorders and anxiety. Does this not worry anyone else? Why am I sitting here in my underwear full well knowing I’m way below the standards we assume are so much more important? Because I matter. Just like you. Just like the fitness model selling her diet plan. Just like the lady selling you hair goop. Just like the lady you see on your commute to work every morning. Just like your friend. Your sister. Your play group mother friend. Just like your sons and daughters. You have two options with this post. Make fun, call me names all of which I’ve been called numerous times before in the comment section or read below and realise we have an issue, spread the love and understand together we can actually do something. We’re forever feeling like we’re dropping the ball. We either don’t work enough or we work to hard. We aren’t loosing weight or we’ve lost it too quick. We’ve had too many babies or we haven’t had enough. We’ve choosen not to have children or we’ve choosen to adopt. Each thing leaving us feel like we aren’t enough. We are enough. I am enough. The amount of of children I have, The way my stomach looks, The way my mind constantly reminds me of my flaws whilst my heart reminds me of my positives. The way my husband loves me regardless of what society assumes I should look like or do with my life. This is what they feed us. They attack woman who have just had babies, woman who haven’t bounced back, woman who have bounced back and implant in vulnerable members of society’s minds they aren’t good enough. They’ll write about anything that’ll get them a click. We are our own. Not publications that choose to repost the worse, not the journalist that picks on the woman who hasn’t lost the weight, not the news reporter who has been asked to .... ⬇️⬇️

"It's not being brave, it's being true, accepting, comfortable and loving. Thank you."

Watts has previously been praised for her parenting tehcniques, including a strict contract for her son's cellphone.