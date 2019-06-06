The national bowel screening programme, designed to detect bowel cancer in its early stages, is to be delayed yet again.

Thousands of people could be affected by the three-year delay to the programme, which is already overdue, said Bowel Cancer Foundation Trust chief executive Georgina Mason.

The latest blow to bowel cancer sufferers and their families comes from last week's Budget, which promises more funding for district health boards (DHBs) and an extension to the bowel screening programme, but a delay in implementing it.

"The budget has promised to deliver four more DHBs in 2019 ready to join the national bowel screening programme, with Whanganui DHB and Mid Central already planned for the end of the year when their new IT system goes live," Mason said.

"The Budget has indicated there will be a further two DHBs ready to join every year, after suggesting a delay of three years to the already overdue screening programme."

The free national bowel screening programme was due to be rolled out progressively across all DHBs before 2021.

The programme is designed for those aged 60 to 74, and will see a free test kit sent to eligible participants every two years. The simple test can be done at home, and then sent away for analysis. It is expected to detect between 500 and 700 bowel cancers a year. It is currently available in eight of the 20 DHBs.

"With the remaining 12 DHBs not ready to function effectively until at least 2024, last week's Wellbeing Budget is extremely disappointing for bowel cancer sufferers across the nation," Mason said.

"The Government also looks to be dropping the ball with cancer care in general as the budget indicates that there is to be a reduction in spend on national personal health services which includes cancer control as well as hospice and palliative care."

The screening test is seen as vital to saving lives, as it can detect bowel cancer in its early stages, when it can often by successfully treated. Bowel cancer is otherwise difficult to detect, and may have no early symptoms. It untreated if can spread to other vital organs.

New Zealand has one of the highest rates of bowel cancer in the world. It is the second highest cause of cancer death in New Zealand, behind lung cancer. More than 3000 people are diagnosed with bowel cancer every year and more than 1200 die from the disease.

The Ministry of Health has been approached for comment.