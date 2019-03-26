A woman in China who gave birth to twins has confessed to an affair after a DNA test revealed her babies have different fathers.

Initial suspicions were raised by the woman's husband who became concerned that one of the boys didn't look like him.

According to Xiamen-based newspaper, Strait Herald in China, when the couple went to register the birth of their sons and complete a mandatory DNA test, the horrified father's suspicions were confirmed.

Upon receiving the results, a director at the Fujian Zhengtai Forensic Identification Centre described the woman's husband as "shocked".

The father ordered a DNA test to determine if both of the children were his. Photo / Getty Images

While his wife originally denied the affair and even accused her husband of falsifying the results, she later admitted to a one-night stand with another man.

Her furious husband agreed to raise his own child but said he won't have anything to do with his son's twin, who isn't biologically his.

According to experts, twins born with different fathers is an extremely rare occurrence, known as heteropaternal superfecundation.

Previous studies suggest the chance could be between one in 400 pairs and one in 13,000 pairs, according to The Guardian.