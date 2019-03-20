While you may have thought you'd seen the last of the humble potato in all its starchy glory, it looks like the delicious carb is back in vogue.

It's increasingly being touted as a superfood, due to its high levels of vitamin C, B6, folate, magnesium and potassium. And it's considered ideal for those on a FODMAP diet, trying to avoid foods that trigger IBS and gut issues.

Clinical nutrition professor at Boston University, Joan Salge Blake, told My Body + Soul: "For the money and your blood pressure, you can't beat a traditional baked spud."

While the white potato has had a bad rap in the last few years, it's also helped some lose huge amounts of weight.

Advertisement

In 2017 an Australian man made headlines after losing 50kg eating only potatoes for breakfast, lunch and dinner for an entire year.

READ MORE: • Niki Bezzant: Crushing the carb myth

Harling Ross of New York-based site, Man Repeller, was also informed that the wellness community are now tuning into the benefits of the potato.

"The wellness community is starting to pay more and more attention to digestion, and white potatoes are one of the easiest things to digest," said Ross.

Australian Popular Science has reported that white potatoes actually contain all the essential amino acids that the body needs to build protein, fight disease and repair cells.

But they also warn white potatoes contain a carbohydrate that causes blood sugar to spike, which can put strain on the body's insulin levels. So it's still not all great news.

It appears, just like most foods, potatoes are best consumed as part of a healthy diet that contains fibre, fruits and vegetables, proteins and healthy fats.