A video of a young blind girl singing to keep herself calm during a brain scan is warming hearts across the globe for all the right reasons.

When Evie Hurst was adopted from China, the four-year-old was severely malnourished, had no medical his history and was completely blind.

According to a GoFundMe page set up by her adoptive mother Katie Hurst, Evie is currently going through intense genetic testing to piece together her health.

Evie, who her mother states is terrified of hospitals, needs music therapy to cope with her ongoing hospital visits in her new home country, America.

During a recent scan, the young girl can be seen singing Alessia Cara's Scars to Your Beautiful alongside her therapist who is playing the guitar.

Evie was adopted by Katie Hurst from China when she was four years old, severely malnourished and with no medical history. Photo / GoFundMe

Her mother Katie, who is currently trying to fundraise $10,000 for her adopted child's health care, wrote on her Go Fund Me page:

"Music therapy is not covered by insurance at this time, and as you can see in her video, music is medicine to Evie.

"We have no idea what Evie's life holds for her future. She has no medical history from before we adopted her.

"Right now, we are simply trying to piece together the puzzle of her health. Evie is undergoing genetic testing at this time."

When Hurst adopted Evie, she was only aware of a condition the young girl had called anophthalmia, meaning she was born with no eyes,

Hurst said: "At that time she was failing to thrive for unknown reasons. She was more malnourished then I am comfortable sharing with the public.

Evie has to endure many tests to understand her health background. Photo / GoFundMe

"At that point in time Evie could not eat or drink without assistance."

That was until Hurst discovered Evie's love of singing and was left shocked by her beautiful talent.

"It was then that we knew she had the fight in her to make it out of this," Hurst said.

The family hope to raise enough money to help towards music therapy and any future medical procedures she is likely to incur.

Hurst added: "Feeling a tad silly, yet hopeful that this helps Evie get all the future treatment and therapy she needs.

"We believe she is beautiful just the way she is and that God designed her perfectly. As she says every morning before school, 'I am blind. I am smart! I am beautiful!'"