First impressions are really important when starting a new job, which is why one man was mortified when he made this embarrassing mistake on his first day.

Jon Caña, a digital marketer in San Francisco, is never going to live down the very awkward blunder he made on his first day starting with an advertising company, Essence.

Jon was thrilled when he arrived to work to find a welcome pack and card on his desk from his new team.

He was even more excited when he returned to his desk later to find they had also left him a bunch of flowers.

Jon was so chuffed with his gift that he asked his manager to take a few photos of him with them.

"First day feels," he captioned the photos on Twitter.

I FOUND OUT THESE FLOWERS WERE MISPLACED ON MY DESK AND SUPPOSED TO BE FOR SOMEONE GOING ON MATERNITY LEAVE BECAUSE THEY DONT GIVE FLOWERS TO NEW HIRES BUT THEY SAW ME TAKING PICS WITH THEM AND FELT TOO BAD TO TAKE THEM AWAY IM CAAAACKLING https://t.co/oItQv3MOvS — Jon Qui Qui (@JonQuiQui) February 9, 2019

But this is when things got awkward.

He later found out that the flowers weren't for him at all. They were meant for someone going on maternity leave and they had mistakenly been placed on his desk.

What is even worse is none of his colleagues had the heart to tell him after they saw him proudly posing for a photo shoot with the flowers.

"I found out these flowers were misplaced on my desk and supposed to be for someone going on maternity leave because they don't give flowers to new hires, but they saw me taking pics with them and felt too bad to take them away," he wrote on Twitter.

And it seems like they aren't going to let him forget his cringe-worthy mistake anytime soon, with one of his pregnant collages later giving him another bunch of flowers.