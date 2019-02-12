Days or weeks. That's how long inspiring Tauranga mother-of-three Kristie Purton has been told she has left.

The 35-year-old is one half of Tauranga's Cystic Sisters.

She and her younger sister Nikki Reynolds-Wilson were born with cystic fibrosis - an inherited disorder that clogs the lungs and pancreas with thick, sticky mucus.

Purton had a lung transplant in 2017, a year after her sister. Purton's body has begun rejecting the lungs and she has been told there are no more medical options left for her.

Advertisement

The sisters spent years raising awareness of the disorder, twice completing 65 days of good deeds in the community.

Now the community has an opportunity to return the favour and make Kristie's last days with her husband Craig and their three children Zack, 16, Curtis, 10, and Haylee, 8, as special as possible.

Melanie Quin, an event manager and the wife of Kristie's long-time friend Paul Cousins, is gathering contributions to put together 10 memorable experiences for the family.

Kristie Purton and her little sister Nikki Reynolds-Wilson (left) became well-known as the 'cystic sisters'. Photo / File.

Quin said that since the transplant, Purton had been giving her new lungs "a good go".

From climbing the Mount daily with her kids to winning eight medals - half of them gold - at the Australian Transplant Games, the transplant really gave her another chance at life.

Quin hopes to compile 10 incredible things for Purton to do with her husband and kids in her last days.

She is hoping the community and local businesses will rally together to give what they can, whether that be a trip to the Redwoods or a day out in a helicopter flying above the Bay of Plenty drinking champagne.

"Don't hold back – the more magic the better," said Quin.

A GiveaLittle page titled '7 days to give back to Kristie Purton and her family' has also been set up by Quin.

Anything donated by the community can also go towards Purton's children's futures, she said.

They hope to be able to gain enough community support to allow Purton to do special things like a helicopter trip or even just "eating triple chocolate cake, while listening to a live musician with friends in her backyard".

Kristie Purton and two of her children Haylee (left) and Zack (right) climbed the Mount daily rain or shine. Photo / Supplied.

Although Purton was dealt with the cards she was, she has always projected the most life-loving and outgoing personality, that reflected on her wonderful children, said Quin.

"She really is the most down-to-earth, generous and selfless woman."

Today Purton posted her news to followers of the Cystic Sisters Facebook page.

"Yesterday I sat my world down, my kids, and broke it to them that mum's tried to fight but these lungs that I was gifted to save my life have done all they can," she wrote.

She said she was at home under hospice care and focused on spending time with her family.

"I may only have a week left, but damn it I will fight 'til my last breath.

"I love everyone with all my heart, so many have touched my life in so many ways.

"I don't want sympathy, just promise live life to the fullest for me and make every day count with your kids."

Hundreds of comments of support and sympathy flooded in with devastated friends and people she inspired sending their best wishes.

Claire Fisher, whose daughter suffers from cystic fibrosis and was inspired by Purton, wrote: "Your dedication to creating cystic fibrosis awareness and all you have done while living with the terrible extreme effects of cystic fibrosis are absolutely amazing and appreciated by so many people.

"I hope your children can find comfort in the awesome memories you will have given them and that they will always remember that their mum is a hero to many!"

If you wish to donate an experience, please visit: https://www.qexp.nz/7-days-to-give-back-to-kristie or any other donations: https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/7-days-to-give-back-to-kristie-purton