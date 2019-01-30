A man in the UK has been left in agonising pain after he fractured his penis while having intercourse.

Sean Marsden was getting intimate with his girlfriend in December when he slipped and heard a crack before watching in horror as his manhood swelled to "the size of a wine bottle".

His horrified girlfriend called an ambulance and the 48-year-old was rushed to hospital, where he had surgery to repair his penis and torn urethra.

His surgery may have been successful but he could barely walk and was told to abstain from sexual activity for more than a month.

Advertisement

Marsden knew something was wrong when he slipped and heard a crack. Shortly after his penis swelled to the size of a 'wine bottle'. Photo / Facebook

He was sent home with strong painkillers and admits he was nervous about getting hands-on in the bedroom again.

Speaking about the awful experience, Marsden told The Sun he knew something was seriously wrong as soon as he heard a crack and was shocked when he watched his penis swell.

"I grabbed hold of it and it just grew and grew. I didn't think it was going to stop."

He said he was "scared to death" as it swelled up to the "size of a wine bottle".

Marsden explained the pain was off the scale and felt scared of what might happen.

Marsden - who hopes to start a family with his girlfriend - worries his fertility will have been affected by the ordeal. Photo / Facebook

He has since had sex, revealing the first time since his accident was "painful".

His girlfriend claims the ordeal left her traumatised and is worried about hurting him again and feels guilty for the pain he suffered.

"I am definitely going to be more careful in the future," he said. "We need to be more gentle because I can't afford for that to happen again."

The couple now faces an anxious wait before an upcoming hospital appointment, where they will discover if the fracture has hampered their hopes of conceiving.