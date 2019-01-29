Hospital food served to patients at Edinburgh hospital in Scotland has been described as "not suitable for a dog".

Scottish politician Alex Cole-Hamilton was visiting a colleague at Royal Infirmary Edinburgh and has horrified at what was served up for dinner.

Cole-Hamilton took a photo of the tiny omelette, explaining the horror meal was so charred from being overcooked that pieces snapped off.

The politician wrote: "My constituent has been in Royal Infirmary Edinburgh for 10 days.

Advertisement

"This was her dinner tonight. Food's been consistently poor. (It's an omelette btw).

He asked the hospital whether they'd challenge contractors over the appalling meals being dished up to patients.

Hi @JeaneF1MSP with all the attention on QEUH in Glasgow, I don’t like to add to your burden but I must. My constituent has been in Royal Infirmary Edinburgh 10days. This was her dinner tonight. Food’s been consistently poor. (It’s an omelette btw) can you challenge contractors? pic.twitter.com/M7FQUdar4r — Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP (@agcolehamilton) January 28, 2019

The politician's post prompted locals to take to social media to express their outrage over the treatment of patients.

A number said the system needs to change, while others said the food is so bad it's not suitable for dogs.

"That's an omelette? It looks horrific. And where are the vegetables? One can only recover properly on a balanced healthy diet," one wrote.

"Making an omelette even for large numbers is not rocket science. Scotland's flagship hospital is one scary place."

Another added: "Omg you wouldn't feed that to the dogs. My brother's in hospital at the moment and he was given a burnt shell pie and equally burnt beans the other day. Equally unsuitable for the dogs."

"That's not an omelette. That looks like a burnt Yorkshire pudding sandwich with an even more badly burnt salamander as filling."

Cole-Hamilton revealed he will be speaking to hospital associates in an attempt to remedy the situation.