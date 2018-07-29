An oral surgeon whose delayed diagnosis forced a patient to go through extensive surgery for invasive tongue cancer is appealing a $5000 fine for professional misconduct.

Dr Peter Liston admitted the professional misconduct at the Health Practitioners' Disciplinary Tribunal late last year, after he misread patient Keith Hindson's biopsy results.

Hindson would have avoided such extensive surgery with a prompt diagnosis, the tribunal hearing in Whanganui ruled.

Liston attended the High Court at Wellington this morning for an appeal against the punishment handed down to him by the tribunal.

His lawyer, Harry Waalkens QC, said Liston had been under a large amount of stress and pressure at the time of the misdiagnosis, which led to the "mental block" which caused him to misread the results.

Liston was the only oral surgeon working at the Whanganui District Health Board, for a population of more than 63,000 people. He was travelling to Whanganui twice a week from New Plymouth to treat patients,.

"It's an onerous task," Waalkens said.

Keith Hindson's life has dramatically changed due to failures by an oral surgeon in managing his case. Photo / File

"Dr Liston did misread and misdiagnose the patient and the tribunal was right to note that it appeared that there had been something akin to a mental block in the way that this had been managed."

But this should be seen through the lens of the pressure Liston was under at the time, he said.

"It was not necessary for the tribunal to fine Dr Liston on top of what it had already done."

Liston earlier admitted three charges of failure to recommend and/or provide appropriate treatment, failing to obtain his patient's informed consent to treatment, and failing to keep clear and detailed or accurate notes of his consultations with Hindson.

The tribunal ordered a censure be placed on Liston's record for as long as he is alive, fined him $5000, and ordered him to pay $21,000 towards the hearing costs.

"He is an honest, good, earnest practitioner doing all this work that others might not be that keen to do, because it's not attractive work. The adverse finding made by the tribunal does carry a very real stigma and one that's very keenly felt by him," Waalkens said.

Waalkens said the adverse finding as well as the costs order and the fact that Liston's name was allowed to be made public was a "significant penalty", and further penalty in the form of a fine was not necessary.

Liston was working in a "grossly understaffed" environment with no proper support and a "piranha-fest" of patients, and the tribunal should have made "significant allowance" for this.

Hindson and his partner, Gloria Rigg, went through frequent hospital appointments and upheaval of their lifestyle and retirement plans as a result of the incident.

Radiation treatment, as well as surgery, had a major impact on Hindson's ability to eat and drink.

He had a third of his tongue removed, and said the radiation fried his saliva glands, meaning he can choke on something as simple as a cup of soup.